Chris Rock touched on the Oscars scandal in his special

Source: Youtube / Oscars

The public strongly condemned this move, but that’s why the whole hall, only 20 minutes after the incident, applauded Will Smith when he won the Oscar. In the meantime, numerous colleagues spoke up about the slap, almost all of them, only Chris Rock didn’t.

Now, in his stand-up special, he decided to speak. He said in front of a packed hall “that Will Smith turned out to be a bitch”.

“Your wife cheated on you with your son’s friend, and then invited you on her show to interview you, how did you feel?! Everyone was talking about how you turned out, I was the only one who tried to reach you and talk to you. There’s no one who hasn’t called you names and you hit me?! You *or“, said Kris Rok among other things.

Listen to:

Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much.pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq — Don Salmon (@dijoni)March 5, 2023

