The fight to save the famous football player from Ghana in the south of Turkey is still going on.

Although on Monday evening the Western media announced that Christian Atsu found and pulled from the ruins after the earthquake in Turkey, that was not true at least in the hours before midnight! The rescuers did not manage to get to the striker from Ghana, nor to the sports director of the club, Taner Savut. “We know that our sports director Taner Savut is under the rubble and we cannot reach him, nor Christian Atsu, the entire building has become a ruin,” said the club’s spokesperson.

Practically at the same time, videos surfaced showing rescuers trying to pull unfortunate people out of the ruins, and the media in Turkey reported that they could be heard in the distance Atsu and Savut call out for help. Look at that video as well.

According to the latest information from Turkey, it was determined that the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale had the power of 130 atomic bombs. Also, it was established that in the first hours of digging out the ruins and searching for the captives, several thousand victims were counted in Turkey and Syria, and the rescuers fear that this number will be even higher as the hours go by.

