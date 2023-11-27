Christian Kjellvander, review of his album Hold Your Love Still (2023)

Christian Kjellvander He has always been an elegant author. Author and performer. Elegant and solemn. The Swede has more than two decades of solo career behind him with which to support the statement in question, regardless of his previous militancy in those Loosegoats that emerged in the nineties. In his new album, Vöcklabruck once again offers a new sample of his good work when it comes to creating exciting and distinguished songs, endowed with a soul so marked that you can almost touch it. Or, rather, feel.

Eight pieces that move between folk and Americana, with the usual nostalgic profile when it comes to Kjellvander and equally convincing in their ending. Published under the always attentive German label Tapete Records, “Hold Your Love Still” It is an album cooked over a slow fire, recreated in its own sadness until it results in strangely cozy songs, which tend to approach five minutes and often exceed them, betting on patient development as a form of draft. “Western Hemisphere” is the exception to the rule, and works in its role as a slight introduction to the work, just before it appears “Notes From The Drive Between Simat And Alcoi”, the closest thing to a single of the entire lot with permission from “Disgust for the Poor”, highlights to which add the tortuous “Terns Took Turns” or the final “Dream 2066”.

On the LP with which he adds the ten in his locker, Christian Kjellvander once again draws on references such as Josh T. Pearson, Nick Cave, Micah P. Hinson, Leonard Cohen or even Matt Berninger. He does it with manifest respect and admiration, as well as feeling and good taste, in an assimilation that results in another sample by this author little recognized in these parts, who strives to continue being a gem for lovers of those chiaroscuro sound property of the artists cited as Scandinavian references.