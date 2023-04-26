Home » Christian Louboutin signs the hotel Vermelho Melides, in Portugal – MONDO MODA
Christian Louboutin signs the hotel Vermelho Melides, in Portugal – MONDO MODA

Christian Louboutin signs the hotel Vermelho Melides, in Portugal – MONDO MODA

The first hotel project in Christian Louboutin, Vermelho Melides is located in the heart of Melides, a small and intimate village in Alentejo, Portugal, a region for which Christian developed a special affection. Enchanted by the colloquial atmosphere of the Melides forest and the unique beauty of how the sun is reflected in the lagoon, he restored a fisherman’s hut and has returned every year to design his winter collection.

Melides Red Hotel – Christian Louboutin @ Marie Taillefer

With its thirteen rooms, the Hotel Vermelho Melides has the spirit of a maison de vacances where anyone would have the pleasure of meeting friends for a weekend or to celebrate a special occasion.

Melides Red Hotel – Christian Louboutin @ Marie Taillefer

The homely experience to which guests are invited extends to the restaurant, named Xtian, where Portugal’s culinary treasures can be explored, and the Vermelho bar, where cocktails, wines and drinks can be tasted. Finally, if you wish, various types of treatments and massages are available to guests, to soothe both body and soul.

Melides Red Hotel – Christian Louboutin @ Marie Taillefer

The name of the hotel – Red – is a tribute to the emblematic color, which serves as the brand image of its creator. It is similar to the French word “merveille” – a marvel in Portuguese – but also to “vermeil”, a goldsmith’s term referring to silver plated with a thin layer of gold.

Melides Red Hotel – Christian Louboutin @ Marie Taillefer

To give life to Vermelho, Christian resorted to the talents of the Portuguese architect Madalena Caiado, as well as his longtime friend Carolina Irving, who has acted as a consultant in textile creations and general decoration. Patricia Medina, a consultant based in Seville, connects Iberian artisans with a unique and secular savoir-faire with the visionaries of contemporary architecture.
