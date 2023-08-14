Home » Christian Zurita will be the candidate for president in the next elections in Ecuador in place of Fernando Villavicencio, killed after a rally last week
World

Christian Zurita will be the candidate for president in the next elections in Ecuador in place of Fernando Villavicencio, killed after a rally last week

by admin
Christian Zurita will be the candidate for president in the next elections in Ecuador in place of Fernando Villavicencio, killed after a rally last week

On Sunday, the party of Fernando Villavicencio, the presidential candidate in Ecuador who was assassinated after a rally last week, chose a new replacement in place of the candidate it initially indicated on Saturday. The candidate for president will be Christian Zurita, a 53-year-old journalist who has long been involved in investigating corruption and organized crime. Zurita was chosen after the party on Saturday named as its candidate Andrea González, a 36-year-old environmental activist whom Villavicencio had already selected a few weeks ago as its vice president in case she won the election.

The party justified the switch by saying it feared that the electoral committee might invalidate González’s nomination, given that no person can run for multiple offices at the same time, and it was unclear whether or not González could give up his candidacy for vice president. The party said it had asked the electoral committee for a consultation on the matter and had not received a response: for this reason it decided not to take risks and appoint Zurita in place of González, who will remain a candidate for vice president.

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-START-

– Read also: The investigation into the murder of the presidential election candidate in Ecuador

-AMAZONPOLLY-ONLYWORDS-END-

See also  G7, health ministers: "We will beat Covid, vaccines against new viruses within 100 days"

You may also like

Ten years ago the Rabaa massacre. Thus began...

Torcida supported the arrested Bed Blue Boys |...

from FERRAGOSTO anticyclone NERONE even stronger, but let’s...

“Italy Mancio is leaving. Spalletti thinks about it”

Clash Zuckerberg-Musk, the founder of Facebook: “It’s not...

News Udinese – Kamara or Zemura, that’s who...

Manhunt Intensifies for Fugitive Accused of Impregnating and...

United Kingdom, the Sunak government against unisex toilets....

George Clooney’s role as Batman almost cost him...

Novak Djokovic message on Instagram in the middle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy