German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht presented her resignation to Chancellor Scholz today. Dpa reports it. The SPD policy had been criticized for some time.

Christine Lambrecht resigned by submitting only a written communication. “The attention of the media, which has been focused on my person for months, hardly allows objective reporting and discussion of the military, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interest of German citizens”, writes Lambrecht in a note from the his ministry announcing his farewell, thus making direct reference to the numerous controversies and criticisms that have affected him in the last year.

Lambrecht also thanked “all those who work every day for our safety”. The successor of the defense minister is not yet known. However, the name should emerge shortly, also considering the imminent international meeting for Ukraine at the Ramstein military base on 20 January.