Christmas at the PIME Center in Milan

A series of events, from theater to music, many proposals for solidarity gifts and, for young people, a New Year’s Eve dedicated to friendship, service and prayer

As Christmas approaches, the PIME Center offers proposals to celebrate the holidays with attention always paid to the world and solidarity.

This year, the December 7the first broadcast of La Scala: at the Pime Theatre, from 6pm, the Don Carlo by Giuseppe Verdi, directed by Lluìs Pasqual and conducted by maestro Riccardo Chailly.

Thursday December 14th (at 8.30pm) arrives instead Christmas carol by Charles Dickens, directed by Christian Poggioni, who will also bring to life the story of the miserly Scrooge, protagonist of a journey of change and rebirth, playing all the characters. Music by Irina Solinas.

Sunday 17 the Christmas tradition of Gospel Cluster: the choristers led by maestro Piero Basilico will give life to a show which, from the musical and spiritual tradition of slaves in the cotton fields, will reach pop, jazz and musicals. The proceeds from both performances, at 5pm and 8.30pm (narrator by Andrea Zaniboni), will go to support the PIME Centre, which supports the commitment of missionaries all over the world. In particular, the new one will be presented 2024 campaign “Sewing stories, weaving relationships”, dedicated to Bangladesh. The holiday period ends The Nutcracker by Tchaikovsky, with the Milan Ballet, on Friday January 5 at 8.30pm. All the info on teatropime.it.

So that the party doesn’t forget the solidarity, the many gift ideas from our shop are back. The Christmas catalog includes packages that bring together the tastiest products from monasteries, social cooperation and the fight against mafias. Of note is the solidarity panettone, made by the Variomondo cooperative with sourdough and fair ingredients, wrapped in African wax fabrics from the ethical fashion brand Mafric. But there are also the liqueurs distilled by the Cistercian nuns of Vitorchiano (Pisa), the chocolates of Dolci Saperi, the packages of sweet or savory products under the Sapori di Libertà brand: the bread-making laboratory of the Mantua prison, created by the Associazione Libra onlus (info and e-commerce on negozio.pimemilano.com).

At Christmas, however, you can also give the future as a gift: by donating a Remote support a unique and borderless bond is created with the PIME missionaries (info: dona.centropime.org/regalailfuturo). And in over 60 toy shops throughout Italy, PIME collaborators will be present to package gifts, talk about the commitment of the missionaries and raise funds to support educational projects in Italy and around the world.

Finally, it is aimed at young people Work camp scheduled at Villa Grugana in Calco (LC) from December 27th evening until January 1st. After the first three days of service, a walk is planned on the 31st followed by preparation for the evening vigil, which will include a moment of prayer around midnight. Conclusion with the convivial lunch of New Year’s. For info and registration write to: staffo90@gmail.com

Share this: Facebook

X

