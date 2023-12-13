Christmas charity marathon: here is the event programme!

Our traditional is less than a week away charity marathonwhich will air on our Twitch channel Sunday December 17th from 10am to 10pm and during which we will raise funds for flyLILLOa NON-PROFIT organization that aims not only to integrate disability into the world of gaming but also to develop new technologies or adapt existing ones to improve as many aspects of the daily life of people with disabilities as possible.

In the past yearsthrough similar events and thanks to your incredible support, we raised almost €7,000with which associations such as flyLILLO purchase controllers, accessories and stands special with which to set up kits and dedicated stations to donate to those in need.

It is already active on the platform starting today Tiltify and dedicated link to donate, which will remain open until the end of the marathon (and probably even after, to allow us to channel all possible donations into the same fundraiser).

The campaign link (with all the information) can be reached by clicking here.

Forgive, Instead. just follow this link.

The charity marathon on December 17th as always, it will be an opportunity not only to raise funds and help achieve a great result, but also to celebrate our fantastic community and all spend a nice day together full of video games, fun and gifts (it’s still Christmas , no?).

Here is the complete program of the marathon:

10.00 – 10.30 Introduction

10.30 – 11.30 Gears 5 – Orda Frenzy con Maguzzolo & Friends

11.30 – 12.30 Party Animals – Challenge between the channel hosts

12.30 – 13.00 In-depth analysis of flyLILLO with Program Manager Davide S.

13.00 – 14.30 Halo Infinite PvE con Sonakin, Prophet_Vader e i 17K

14.30 – 16.00 Party Animals – Torneo Community

4.00pm – 4.30pm Insight into flyLILLO with President Roberto G

4.30pm – 6.00pm Forza Motorsport – Community Event

18.00 – 19.00 Fall Guys – Evento Community

7.00pm – 8.00pm In-depth analysis of flyLILLO with Arianna L

8.00pm – 9.30pm Quizzone

9.30pm – 10.00pm Closing

Since this is a day dedicated to the community, there will therefore be no shortage of opportunities to play together (or with each other). Specifically, we thought of three different events for the afternoon:

From 2.30pm to 4.00pm we will organize a Party Animals tournament between 16 members of the community, commented live by Maguzzolo and Prophet_Vader. For more information or to register, you can go to dedicated section on our discord server. Registrations must arrive no later than 9pm on Friday 15 December and only the first 16 registrants will be taken into consideration.

From 4.30pm to 6.00pm we will have an event dedicated to lovers of driving games during which ThorX360 and maguzzolo will play together with the community at the recent Forza Motorsport. Also in this case more information will be available in the dedicated section of our discord serverIt is not mandatory to register in advance to participate in the competitions, but having the names and tags of those who will join the event available will allow us to streamline operations during the live broadcast.

From 6pm to 7pm there will be a community event dedicated to Fall Guysfor which it will be sufficient to download the game in advance and join the game during the event using the room code that will be shown live during the broadcast.

In the end, from 8pmwe will organize our traditional QUIZZONE themed Xbox, through which you can put your boxing culture to the test and challenge other community experts in a no-holds-barred challenge. The quiz will be organized with the help of Twitch’s Quiz Kit extension, which allows everyone to join directly live without the need to reach external pages or use additional apps. All details about the quiz will be announced live before the start of the event.

During the event we will also have the opportunity to reward the 15 winners of ours MONDOXBOX COMMUNITY AWARDS and to celebrate the approach of Christmas with you with lots of gifts (both physical and digital).

So see you on Sunday December 17th from 10am on twitch.tv/mondoxbox for our charity marathon, with the hope of being able to achieve a great result again thanks to the support of our fantastic community!

