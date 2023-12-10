Christmas Market – Mondolinguo

This week, download activities on Christmas market !

It’s almost Christmas ! What better way to get in the mood and be won over by the holiday spirit than to discover the tradition of Christmas walks?

In this PDF, you will find 2 activities on the theme of the Christmas market: written comprehension and written expression.

These activities are intended for beginners and adults. The poster comes from the following site: https://luzarches.net/agenda/marche-de-noel-2023

The PDF is in landscape format for online use easier.

Good course ! Tiphanie

Please do not distribute the PDF directly to your site or sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please include the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission

