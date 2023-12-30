Christmas of hope and reconciliation in N’djamena ~ The thermometer

Every year, like Christians around the world, those of Chad in general and N’djamena in particular commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. Christmas is a time of conversion of hearts, of forgiveness, of communion with God and of sharing. This year, in the Blessed Isidore Bakanja parish of Walia Goré, located at the southern exit of the city of N’djamena on the other side of the bank of the Chari River in the 9th District, Christmas was celebrated in a very special! From December 24 to 25, the icy cold spread by the water current of this river during this period of coolness gave way to this mysterious, warm and euphoric event: the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ in the presence of the authorities states.

The day of December 24

As if to guide any blessed soul who would like to offer their gifts to the Child Jesus (Emmanuel) lying in the manger, the parish Blessed Isidore Bakanja was decorated, adorned, embellished… From afar, like the stars which guided the wise men, the shepherds (the first to prostrate themselves before the son of David with so many precious gifts), the parish, despite the dust of neighborhood, sparkles and is easily identifiable! New Year’s Eve was celebrated with wonder! Every tree and shrub in the yard is adorned with an electric bulb. The well-lit courtyard bears witness to the stars, harbingers of the Good News: the birth of the Savior.

At New Year’s Eve mass, six children were presented to the Church by their parents to receive the sacrament of baptism. The homily was participatory because the priest invited a few children to join him at the altar. A few short questions were asked to a group of four children. One of them is as follows: On this special day, dear children, what have your parents exceptionally prepared for you? The responses were almost identical. “Mom and Dad are busy presenting us with a hearty meal.” The officiating priest wanted to make the children and the assembly understand that Jesus Christ came into the world so that everyone would have life in abundance, just like the food offered by parents to children. Then he asks them where was “Little” Jesus placed after his birth? One of the children replied: “Jesus was put in a manger.” And the priest adds: “Jesus is the true bread offered by God to all humanity”. He will say it himself: “I am the bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats my flesh and drinks my blood will live forever,” John 6:51. Through this homily, the minister of Jesus invites children to cultivate love and spread it not only in their biological families but wherever they find themselves . Let us recall that before the start of this mass, the parish priest Abbé Madou had distributed more than a thousand “Santa Claus” hats to the children to give them an example of what sharing means by making them understand that the light that sparkles on this hat must also shine in their hearts. Jesus Christ is the Light of the world and those who follow him must walk in the light.

Father Madou, Parish Priest of Blessed Isidore Bakanja. Photo credit: Abbé Madou (with permission for publication)

The day of December 25

A contemplative morning at the bedside of the Child Jesus

Children, young people, women, men, old people, parents, in short, the faithful of the parish are all dressed to the nines, well dressed in their most beautiful festive clothes. With smiles hanging on our lips, the best Christmas wishes are pouring in and the atmosphere becomes electric and jovial. From exactly 8 a.m., a human tide of multiple colors swarms over the prayer area. The large parish bell rings, like a muezzin at the mosque, calling the faithful who drag their steps towards the main Catholic celebration: mass. A column of two rows advances towards the altar. In turn, two by two, the altar servers, the members of the liturgical group and the only priest officiating this solemn mass bowed before the holy cross of Jesus Christ, raised above the altar. The crowd, assembled for the mass of the Nativityis warmly and fraternally welcomed by the minister of Jesus, the Abbot Simon Pierre Madou, the number one in the Blessed Isidore Bakanja parish of Walia Goré. On this special day when Christians around the world commemorate the birth of an extraordinary baby, the baptism of a newborn is scheduled. After the baptismal rites and ceremonies, the liturgy begins. The Gospel is taken from Saint John 1, 1-18: “The Word became flesh and dwells among us”. During the homily, the pastor first hammered home and reminded the faithful that “the Catholic Church is fixed and established on the cross of Jesus Christ! No force, no evil can do anything against her! “. This universal (Catholic) church is apostolic because it is of the lineage of the Apostles. It was a response from Abbot Madou to the papal decree regarding the blessing of homosexual couples having created a buzz throughout the 4th week of theAvent. During this morning sermon, he briefly described the intense festive activities of the afternoon and evening as if to excite the entire congregation not to miss these memorable moments of the year. This year’s Christmas celebration at a time when Chadians ardently desire peace takes place under a special theme: “ Christmas of Hope and Reconciliation “. The country’s authorities, members of the transitional government and political opponents are invited to come and share family meals with the children of the parish and surrounding areas.

A crèche built by young people.

Photo credit: Veïvra Noël

An explosive evening in the presence of political authorities

Remember that despite the inclusive and sovereign national dialogue (Dnis) following multiple agreements with the politico-military, the return from exile of diaspora activistsChad is suffering from a very severe socio-political crisis: the violent repression of demonstrators against the extension of the transition and especially against the maintenance of General Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, son of Marshal Idriss Déby Itno, in power. According to the transition, through his incessant efforts with an outstretched hand, as if by spell, the very young and new strong man of N’djamena, managed to bring back one, even the most fierce, of the political opponents to accept the resolutions of the Dnis which he had initially boycotted. This agreement with Succès Masra, the president of the main opposition party, has brought a breeze of political appeasement despite the grumbling of other opposition political entities who do not recognize the agreement signed in Kinshasa. Of these multiple reconciliations obtained by the Itno clan, an electoral referendum took place on December 17, 2023 in order to determine the mold in which the Chadian state must fit. Before and after the result, the opposition and more precisely the coalition Wakit Tama who had called for a boycott to declare victory. For her, the Chadians followed the call for a boycott and evokes an “electoral desert”. The result is completely contrary to the speculations and expectations of the opposition.

It is in this deleterious political climate that Abbot Madou decides to bring together the protagonists of the Chadian political scene less than 48 hours after the promulgation of the results of the referendum highly contested by the opposition. As if to put into practice the words of the Angel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary: “With God, nothing is impossible”, the young priest firmly believes in reconciling the political authorities of his country in the presence of the children. For Christ himself said: “unless you turn and become like little children, you will not enter the kingdom of heaven.”

Opponent Yaya Dillo welcomed by priest Abbot Madou. Photo credit: Abbé Madou (with permission for publication)

On the evening of the celebration of the Nativity of Prince of Peace, the actors of Chad’s “political ring” are asked to bury the hatchet in the presence and among the children. Among the guests we can cite Mr. Yaya DilloPresident of Socialist Party without Borders (PSF), Per Avocksoum Djona from the Democrats, the Minister of Agriculture Laoukein Medarformer mayor of the town of Moundou and president of the Chadian Convention for Peace and Development (Ctpd) party, Dr Success Masra from the Les Transformateurs party, Mr. Djimet Clément Bagaou from the Chadian Peoples’ Democratic Party, etc. The crowd of more than a thousand children is subdivided into groups called “neighborhoods” whose different leaders are the invited political authorities. Each neighborhood leader, immediately after arriving, had a few minutes to speak to the crowd. In the different interventions, from these different politicians with different ideologies, there is a point of convergence: “Children, you are the future of our country Chad”. In front of the crèche where the Holy Family is located (Joseph, Mary and the Child Jesus), it was neither the “Pater” nor the “Hail Mary” nor the “I believe in God” that was recited but rather “The Chadian”. The National anthem was sung differently by different neighborhoods. With smiles on their faces, the neighborhood leaders had a time to exchange with their members in the calm granted by the “DJ” (the host) who kindly lowered the volume of the sound of his amplifier. The host, the priest, expressed his emotions, his joy and his satisfaction in these terms: “Like the shepherds, the wise men to whom the Good News is announced, the authorities, despite their multiple occupations, rushed to come and offer their gifts to the children who are the physical presence of Jesus Christ.” During these very warm gatherings, more than a thousand meals and many other gifts were distributed to the children. Beyond this fraternal encounter, the priest would like to highlight the “humility” that we should show towards our fellow human beings, however small and poor they may be. The Magi (great scholars) came to prostrate themselves before “little Jesus”. Likewise, the political authorities agreed to come and sit down and talk with the children of the parish.

Laoukein Médar distributing food dishes to children. Photo credit; V. Christmas Dr Succès Masra shares gifts with children. Photo credit: Abbé Madou (with permission for publication)

Beyond this exceptional and fraternal meeting, the transitional authorities and opponents must above all consider the general interest in all circumstances. Before they tie the apron around their necks, they must reassure themselves that the people have had enough to eat. In the image of the Child Jesus who left the glory he had with the Father to take on our mortal condition and in the example of these rich shepherds who came to bow before the Newborn, the Chadian authorities should, in turn, listen to the people. Happy holidays to everyone!

Share this: Facebook

X

