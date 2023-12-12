“Christmas with Superheroes” in Gravina in Puglia (BA): between Superheroes and solidarity

Christmas with SUPERHEROES – 3rd edition

17 December 2023 – from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

at the cloister of the San Sebastiano church

GRAVINA IN PUGLIA (BA)

The important initiative “Christmas with Superheroes – We are all online!” is back again this year, aimed at the children of Gravina and neighboring cities, where we try to combat the phenomena of bullying, cyberbullying, violence against women and children, racial discrimination.

There is also a prize competition aimed at nursery and primary schools, with the creation of a painting with the theme “Together for Peace”, which will be exhibited in the cloister.

We pay particular attention to all SPECIAL children, in this regard, parents can book on our number 350.011.5678 or by email at info@siamosupereroi.it, so we will make an appointment at a pre-established time and date, to meet the superheroes and Santa Claus (for those who have walking difficulties or particular needs, we will personally go to your home) and receive a small gift (all free of charge).

We are grateful to the municipal administration in the person of the Mayor Dr. Fedele Lagreca, who supports our initiatives always aimed at the most needy.

An important thank you must also be addressed to Don Giuseppe Loizzo and to the entire SS parish community. Crucifix, who will support us in the initiative.

Christmas is not just a day, a moment, but a constant commitment all year round!

We have a duty to always bring a message of hope and trust…

All participating children will receive a gadget.