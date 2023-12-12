Home » “Christmas with Superheroes” in Gravina in Puglia (BA): between Superheroes and solidarity
World

“Christmas with Superheroes” in Gravina in Puglia (BA): between Superheroes and solidarity

by admin
“Christmas with Superheroes” in Gravina in Puglia (BA): between Superheroes and solidarity

Christmas with SUPERHEROES – 3rd edition

17 December 2023 – from 4.30pm to 8.30pm

at the cloister of the San Sebastiano church

GRAVINA IN PUGLIA (BA)

The important initiative “Christmas with Superheroes – We are all online!” is back again this year, aimed at the children of Gravina and neighboring cities, where we try to combat the phenomena of bullying, cyberbullying, violence against women and children, racial discrimination.

There is also a prize competition aimed at nursery and primary schools, with the creation of a painting with the theme “Together for Peace”, which will be exhibited in the cloister.

We pay particular attention to all SPECIAL children, in this regard, parents can book on our number 350.011.5678 or by email at info@siamosupereroi.it, so we will make an appointment at a pre-established time and date, to meet the superheroes and Santa Claus (for those who have walking difficulties or particular needs, we will personally go to your home) and receive a small gift (all free of charge).

We are grateful to the municipal administration in the person of the Mayor Dr. Fedele Lagreca, who supports our initiatives always aimed at the most needy.

An important thank you must also be addressed to Don Giuseppe Loizzo and to the entire SS parish community. Crucifix, who will support us in the initiative.

Christmas is not just a day, a moment, but a constant commitment all year round!

We have a duty to always bring a message of hope and trust…

All participating children will receive a gadget.

You may also like

Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan...

Stalemate and Strategy Shifts: The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine at the summit of EU leaders |...

Hamas spreads images of its combats against Israel...

Bella Bellow…for your 50th birthday – To say...

Palermo, 100 thousand euro piano stolen from a...

Mother accused of killing her four children acquitted

Andre Braugher is dead! The actor was 61...

Dylan Dog Old Boy 22

They arrest the Cuban who burned a guard...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy