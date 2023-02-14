Home World Christodoulides Elected President of Cyprus- Shangbao Indonesia
World

Christodoulides Elected President of Cyprus- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Christodoulides Elected President of Cyprus- Shangbao Indonesia

February 13, 2023 at 21:08 PM

192

Christozulidis (middle).

[China News Agency]Nicosia news: According to the “Cyprus Post” report, the former Cyprus foreign minister and independent candidate Christodoulides won 51.97% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election held on the 12th. Elected as the new President of Cyprus.

Candidate Mavroyannis, backed by the opposition Working People’s Progressive Party, received 48.03 percent of the vote. According to statistics, the number of registered voters in this general election exceeded 561,000, and the turnout rate on that day was about 72.45%.

Christozulidis, 49, has served as government spokesman and foreign minister. According to a Reuters report on the 12th, he promised voters that he would make every effort to live up to everyone’s trust.

According to the Associated Press, Mavroyannis congratulated Christozulides on his victory and wished him more strength.

According to reports, the new president will face many challenges such as developing the economy, trying to restart negotiations on the Cyprus issue, and curbing illegal immigration.

Cyprus has a presidential system with a term of office of 5 years. In the first round of voting on February 5, as none of the candidates received the required 50% or more of the votes, Christodoulides, who received the most votes, and Mavroyannis, who followed closely behind, entered the second place. round of voting.

See also  Own democracy is collapsing. Inviting "Hong Kong independence" is like a farce. The United States is constantly being mocked for the "Democracy Summit"|USA|Biden_Sina News

You may also like

BBC offices in India have been raided as...

Earthquake Turkey and Syria, the destruction and consequences...

the press release from Spal, Oddo the substitute

“Now What” Podcast Review

Polluting cars, stop selling from 2035: final ok...

Desperate Sharon Stone mourns her brother who died...

No plane, but an “invisible” train and a...

EU Council adds Russia to list of tax...

The problem with the lack of taxis in...

The brain emergency room closes for work, alarm...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy