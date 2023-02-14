[China News Agency]Nicosia news: According to the “Cyprus Post” report, the former Cyprus foreign minister and independent candidate Christodoulides won 51.97% of the votes in the second round of the presidential election held on the 12th. Elected as the new President of Cyprus.

Candidate Mavroyannis, backed by the opposition Working People’s Progressive Party, received 48.03 percent of the vote. According to statistics, the number of registered voters in this general election exceeded 561,000, and the turnout rate on that day was about 72.45%.

Christozulidis, 49, has served as government spokesman and foreign minister. According to a Reuters report on the 12th, he promised voters that he would make every effort to live up to everyone’s trust.

According to the Associated Press, Mavroyannis congratulated Christozulides on his victory and wished him more strength.

According to reports, the new president will face many challenges such as developing the economy, trying to restart negotiations on the Cyprus issue, and curbing illegal immigration.

Cyprus has a presidential system with a term of office of 5 years. In the first round of voting on February 5, as none of the candidates received the required 50% or more of the votes, Christodoulides, who received the most votes, and Mavroyannis, who followed closely behind, entered the second place. round of voting.