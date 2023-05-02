Home » Chromeo and La Roux collaborate on the single “Replacements”
Chromeo and La Roux collaborate on the single "Replacements"

Chromeo and La Roux collaborate on the single "Replacements"

The duo formed by David “Dave 1” Macklovitch y Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel returns with “Replacements”, a song that follows Chromeo’s first official single since 2018, “Words With You”. For this second track, Dave 1 said in a press release: “For our second single, we wanted to do a 90-degree turn. The beat remains, but while ‘Words With You’ feels loose and organic, here we let the keyboards and drum machines do the talking”. He further added: “We are an electro-funk band after all, and this record contains little nods to the 2000s indie dance sound that is so dear to us. The idea was to combine the sweaty energy of the dance floor with heartfelt emotions. It’s the duality in our name: Chrome, the shimmering electronics, and Romeo, the sincere romantics.”

This new material comes after the release of their fifth album “Head Over Heels” (18), a record that earned them their first Grammy nomination. In 2020 the group began a series of financing campaigns, in the midst of a pandemic, with their EP “Quarantine Casanova” for Know Your Rights Camp, a campaign for COVID relief in POC communities. They followed up in 2021 with a career-spanning live album, “Date Night: Chromeo Live!”a full-length that raised over $50,000 for the Touring Professionals Alliance.

