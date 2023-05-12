Chronic fatigue syndrome symptoms | Magazine

Chronic fatigue syndrome is taken lightly by many, but it is actually a disease that can have dangerous complications.

Izvor: Shutterstock/fizkes/Youtube/printscreen/PRVA

“I’m chronically tired”, is a sentence that many people have spoken so lightly. However, with the prefix “syndrome” it means a disease that can have dangerous consequences. Lack of energyeven during rest and tiredness after sleep, are just some of the possible indicators of chronic fatigue. How to recognize this syndrome, what are the first symptoms and whether chronic fatigue can be treated, explained Ina Ignjatović from the Association of Patients with Chronic Fatigue and Crisis of Consciousness.

“Chronic fatigue syndrome is a neurological disease that attacks the autonomic nervous system, heart and brain. The main symptom is fatigue that does not go away after a good night’s sleep and lasts longer than six months. It is not ordinary fatigue, but when after the slightest activity, you immediately feel the enormous exhaustion of the body. Other symptoms accompanying chronic fatigue syndrome are frequent infections, fever, digestive problems, swollen lymph nodes, frequent sore throats, and neurological problems. A person gets over an infection in a couple of days, but imagine such a condition that lasts for months or years,” said Ina in “Jutru” on Prva.

Chronic fatigue syndrome is not easy to recognize.

“It’s difficult, all other diseases must first be ruled out in order to diagnose chronic fatigue syndrome afterwards. The syndrome is based on viral and bacterial infections, and these are most often those that you had during your childhood. Most often, IgG starts to jump and grow, it is usually an abnormally high value, so that sometimes even the device cannot measure such a high value. If the IGG is increased more than six times, it is considered that it is already causing a problem in the body. As for the frequency, more and more people have chronic fatigue after being cured of corona , and more and more scientists believe that it is the same condition. Corona is just a stronger virus that leads to this condition sooner“, Ina explained.

TREATMENT

“Therapy is vitamins, a diet without gluten, lactose, refined sugar. Also, a lot depends on us, because we give ourselves strength and energy. Leading this Association gives me adrenaline that drives me. It helps me,” said Ina and added that chronic fatigue syndrome can have complications.

“Chronic fatigue can lead to numerous complications, even death. We always forget the word in front of chronic fatigue, which is syndrome. I think the bigger problem is that the very name of the disease causes people not to take it seriously. The disease doesn’t show, it attacks, even though a person doesn’t have to look tired on the outside. A crisis of consciousness is when someone loses consciousness completely, but also a state where you feel dizzy. In my case, I didn’t lose consciousness, but I had a thousand times the feeling that I was going to faint. It occurs most often between the ages of 35 and 50, more often in women“, explained Ina Ignjatović.

(WORLD)