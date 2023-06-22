CHRONO TRICOLORS. TOMORROW 6 TITLES UP FOR WIN, SPOTLIGHTS ON PIPPO GANNA. THE DEPARTURES

In Trentino is about to snap the time of the Tricolors. The long approach to the Comano Terme Italian Road Championships is now over, and already today, Wednesday 21 June, Cantina Toblino – the first permanence of the Tricolore review – hosted the preliminary operations in view of the first day of competitions, Thursday 22 June, reserved for time trials.

In Sarche, a hamlet in the Municipality of Madruzzo, in the Valle dei Laghi, tomorrow we will know the names of the new Italian Time Trial Champions for the categories Juniores Male and Female (first start at 9:00), Men Under 23 (11:00), Men Elite (12:00), and Students Male and Female ( 3.30 pm).

There is anticipation for one of the top names in Italian and international cycling, that Philip Ganna (INEOS-Grenadiers) who tomorrow will try to add another Italian title to a palmares that can also boast two World Champion shirts, the Olympic gold medal in the team pursuit and the hour record broken in Grenchen in 2022 .

“We tried the route today with Filippo” said Matteo Tosatto, Ganna’s sporting director at Ineos Grenadiers, “choosing to do it at the same time as tomorrow’s test: it will be a very demanding time trial in the first part, fast and demanding in the second. It will be necessary to be intelligent in dosing energies and the wind could be a decisive factor.”

Although the Piedmontese is undoubtedly the favorite for an encore Tricolore, the 25.7km course with start and finish in Sarche is bound to spice things up. In fact, the first half of the race takes place on the ascent of Passo San Udalrico, followed by a fast descent which will then lead back to the valley floor, leaving room for 7 km of flat and long straight stretches, in which those who know how to push long gears can make the difference .

The deferred version of the Men Elite race will be broadcast by Raisport starting at 15:50.

The Under 23 Men will also compete on the same route as the Elites, while the Juniors will face a 14.5 km segment from Dro to Sarche, and the Allievi will be engaged on the 7.1 km flat stretch that leads from Lake Cavedine to Sarche .

THE MOST AWAITED PROTAGONISTS

Ganna will not be the only athlete at the start of Sarche with solid tricolor ambitions: Edward Affini (Jumbo-Visma) has consolidated over the years among the best specialists at an international level, second in Italy only to the two-time World Champion. Their duel for the Tricolor jersey is back again 11 years after the one experienced in Valsugana in 2012 among the students: that time Ganna wore the jersey and Affini finished third.

Team Jayco-Alula also has two excellent suitors: Matthew Sobrerowho conquered the title of Italian Time Trial Champion two seasons ago, e Alessandro DeMarchi, that in the ascent of Passo San Udalrico could find terrain particularly suited to its qualities. Also keep an eye out for a specialist like Mattia Cattaneo (Soudal-Quickstep), who is also potentially able to exploit the slopes in the first half of the race.

Riccardo Lucca (Green Project-Bardiani-CSF) and Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa) and Daniel Oss (TotalEnergies) are also expected in the race.

In addition to the Elite Men, there will be almost 250 boys and girls involved in the youth categories, including Students, Juniors and Under 23.

For the time trials of the Students category the main favorites are Tommaso Marchi, Kevin Bertoncelli (both born in 2007) and Alessio Magagnotti, an athlete from Trentino born in 2008, who rides for CC Forti e Veloci.

Among the students, the most awaited athletes are Linda Sanarini, Chantal Pegolo and Azzurra Ballan, Alessandro’s fourteen year old daughter, born in 2008, the year in which her father became World Champion in Varese.

In the women’s junior test the main contenders for the Italian champion’s jersey are the thirty from Mezzocorona Alice Toniolli and Virginia Iaccarino, while among males excellent performances are expected from Bergamo’s Samuele Alari, Luca Giaimi and Alessandro Cattani.

In the Men Under 23 category – in which the riders will compete on the same 25.7 km route as the Elite categories – the most awaited are Alessandro Romele, recent stage winner at the Giro Next Gen, and his teammate Nicolas Milesi.

Meanwhile, after Elisa Balsamo, also the other Italian Champion Elite in Linea was unfortunately forced to abdicate prematurely. Back from his success at the Tour of Slovenia, Filippo Zana crashed in one of the last training sessions just in view of the Tricolore test: a fractured collarbone excludes one of the main favorites of the race on Saturday 24 from the contest. First, however, time for the hands. With sun and heat expected in Trentino, tomorrow will be a real fiery midday.

THE DEPARTURES

PROFESSIONALS

1 5 BELLERI MICHAEL (ITA) EL BIESSE CARRERA 12:00:00

2 17 KONYCHEV ALEXANDER (ITA) EL TEAM CORRATEC 12:01:00

3 26 ZURLO MATTEO (ITA) EL UC TREVIGIANI ENERGIAPURA MARCHIOL 12:02:00

4 13 TAROZZI MANUEL (ITA) EL GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANICSF-FAIZANE’ 12:03:00

5 3 VELASCO SIMONE (ITA) 12:04:0

6 16 GANDIN STEFANO (ITA) THE CORRATEC TEAM 12:05:00

7 10 RIVI SAMUEL (ITA) EL EOLO COME CYCLING TEAM 12:06:0

8 2 SCARONI CRISTIAN (ITA) EL ASTANA QAZAQSTAN TEAM 12:07:00

9 9 RACCANI SIMONE (ITA) EL EOLO KOMETA CYCLING TEAM 12:08:00

LUCCA RICCARDO (ITA) EL GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANICSF-FAIZANE’ 12:09:00

11 14 FRIGO MARCO (ITA) EL ISRAEL – PREMIER TECH 12:10:00

12 12 RASTELLI LUCA (ITA) EL GREEN PROJECT-BARDIANICSF-FAIZANE’ 12:11:00

13 24 OSS DANIEL (ITA) THE TOTALENERGIES 12:12:00

14 7 PIETROBON ANDREA (ITA) EL EOLO COME CYCLING TEAM 12:13:00

15 18 MILESI LORENZO (ITA) EL TEAM DSM 12:14:00

16 4 TIBERI ANTONIO (ITA) EL BAHRAIN MERIDA 12:15:00

17 20 DE MARCHI ALESSANDRO (ITA) THE JAYCO TEAM HALLS 12:16:00

18 25 BARONCINI FILIPPO (ITA) EL TREK-SEGAFREDO 12:17:00

19 15 CATTANEO MATTIA (ITA) EL SOUDAL – QUICK-STEP 12:18:00

20 23 AFFINI EDOARDO (ITA) EL TEAM JUMBO VISMA 12:19:00

21 21 SOBRERO MATTEO (ITA) THE JAYCO TEAM HALLS 12:20:00

22 1 GANNA FILIPPO (ITA) THE INEOS GRENADIERS 12:21:00

1 169 BESSEGA GABRIELE (ITA) A YOUNG CYCLING TEAM 11:00:0

2 178 MILESI NICOLAS (ITA) A COLPACK BALLAN CSB TEAM 11:01:00

3 172 DANIEL TOMMASO (ITA) AN OVERALL TRE COLLI CYCLING TEAM 11:02:00

4 180 BELLETTA DARIO IGOR (ITA) UN TEAM JUMBO-VISMA DEVELOPMENT TEAM 11:03:00

5 165 BONELLI ALESSIO (ITA) AN ARVEDI CYCLING ASD 11:04:00

6 185 CAZZOLA GIACOMO (ITA) A UC TREVIGIANI ENERGIAPURA MARCHIOL 11:05:00

7 182 CHEMELLI ERIC (ITA) A TRENTINO CYCLING TEAM U23 11:06:00

8 175 IACOMONI FEDERICO (ITA) A SIAS RIME 11:07:00

9 179 AMBROSINI MATTEO (ITA) A COLPACK BALLAN CSB TEAM 11:08:00

10 166 NICCOLO’ HOUSE (STONE) UN ARVEDI CYCLING ASD 11:09:00

11 188 CAVALLI STEFANO (ITA) A ZALF EUROMOBIL DESIREE FIOR 11:10:00

12 181 LOVISON JACOPO (ITA) A TRENTINO CYCLING TEAM U23 11:11:00

13 171 RANCILIO MARCO (ITA) A NAMEDSPORT – UPTIVO 11:12:00

14 173 VENEZIANO ANTONINO (ITA) A PRO.GI.T. CYCLING TEAM 11:13:00

15 184 THE LAND PIRRE’ SAMUELE (ITA) A UC TREVIGIANI ENERGIAPURA MARCHIOL 11:14:00

16 187 BONETTO SAMUELE (ITA) A ZALF EUROMOBIL DESIREE FIOR 11:15:00

17 186 PRESTI ANDREAS (ITA) A UC TREVIGIANI ENERGIAPURA MARCHIOL 11:16:00

18 177 ROMELE ALESSANDRO (ITA) A COLPACK BALLAN CSB TEAM 11:17:00

19 170 RACCAGNI GABRIELE (ITA) AN EOLO KOMETA CYCLING TEAM 11:18:00

20 189 MORO MANLIO (ITA) A ZALF EUROMOBIL DESIREE FIOR 11:19:00

21 168 OLIVO BRYAN (ITA) UN CTF 11:20:00