The 67-year-old Russian economist Anatoly Chubais, considered a man very close to President Vladimir Putin until last March, when he left his country about a month after the start of the war in Ukraine, is hospitalized in serious condition in a European clinic.

The Tass agency writes it citing as a source the TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, who said he had received the news from Chubais’s wife, Avdotya Smirnova. Chubais, father of privatizations in Russia and former presidential envoy for the climate, would have been struck by Guillian-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disease that damages peripheral nerves.

Chubais is hospitalized in intensive care, according to Ksenia Sobchak, famous TV presenter, actress and politician, daughter of the former mayor of St. Petersburg Anatoly Sobchak, with whom Putin took the first steps of his political career after the fall of the Soviet Union. The presenter did not specify in which European country the economist was hospitalized. At the end of April Tass had written that he had settled in Italy, where he has properties between Sardinia and Tuscany, after a short stay in Turkey. «I just talked to Avdotya – wrote the host on the Telegram channel – about her. Chubais’ conditions are unstable. He suddenly felt ill, complaining of weakness in his arms and legs ».

Tass later reported that she received news from a source close to Chubais that the economist “got better” after his treatment.

The most powerful of a group of Russian economists who sought to consolidate the transition to capitalism after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, Chubais sold some of Russia’s largest industrial assets in the 1990s.