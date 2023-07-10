Home » Chumbawamba demand that Desokupa stop using “Tubthumping”
A few days ago the private company Vacatededicated to the eviction of illegally occupied homes, hung a canvas on the Atocha street in Madrid which has been classified as “the canvas of hate” for its content against the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, in which you can read “You to Morocco, Desokupa to La Moncloa”. Without receiving prior approval from the neighbors, the Electoral Board has approved its use on the basis of freedom of expression.

However, the controversy of the week has reached a new level after its leader Daniel published a video using “Tubthumping”, one of the biggest hits created by Chumbawamba during the nineties. Boff Whalleyex-guitarist of the band, has demanded through Twitter that they stop using his song for anything other than the anti-fascism. The group has always defended ideas leftists related to the Marxismhe feminism or the LGBT+ movement. Also, some Twitter users have suggested that now the song will become a anti-Nazi anthem, to which Whalley has reminded that all his songs are. In fact, Boff Whalley has recommended that they use the explicit “The Day The Nazi Died” instead.

