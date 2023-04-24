Church of Lazarica near Prolom spa | Info

The Lazarica church near Prolom spa is also special in that there are six extremely unusual plum trees around it.

In the gate of the church, which is also specific in that it is a log cabin, there are so-called twisted plums. These trees twist in the same direction around their axis. When one of the plums dries up, a new one grows in its place, also with a spindle-shaped stem, and there were always only six of them – none more or less..

The log cabin church in Prolom was built in 1890 on the foundations of a temple from the 14th century, and is dedicated to Prince Lazar. It was built by settlers from Golija around 1890 in the style of the churches in their area. This is the only log cabin church in the Toplica river basin and is located two and a half kilometers from Prolom Banja.

Next to the log cabin, there are still tombstones from the 14th and 15th centuries. In this place, on June 25, 1389, Serbian soldiers took communion before the Battle of Kosovo. After the death of Prince Lazar on June 28, the church was named Lazarica. The travel writer Felix Kanic also speaks in support of this in his book “Serbia – the country and the population”.

Two years after the Kosovo battle, Princess Milica wanted Lazar’s body to be transferred from Kosovo to Ravanica, and on the way to the monastery, according to her request, the relics had to be brought into this small church first. Right then, she decided to become a nun. Today’s name of the church is the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Lazarus.

The interesting thing about this little church is the twisted plum trees that grow in the gate. There is no scientific explanation for this phenomenon, but some believe that the wind is the cause of the twisting or that the trees turn towards the Sun. The trees of the other trees in the yard are growing normally, and right next to the church fence, the other plum trees are also growing normally, without twisting.



Locals say that many have tried to transplant them to other locations, but they don’t stick around there. Also, none of these plums ever bore fruit. There are two legends about mysterious plums. One says that the trees twist because of mourning for the prince and his soldiers, and that the twisted plums symbolize harmony and unity.

According to the second, the plums twist in the direction of Kosovo, because they followed the soldiers who were taking communion here and passed by them, so they twisted towards them, all in the same direction. The soldiers then swore that when they returned from the colors, they would have an inverted litia so that the plums would unravel. However, they never returned, and the plums still refuse to unravel today. There are always exactly six twisted plums growing in the gate, because, also according to legend, the soldiers turned around the church six times after communion, praying for victory in Kosovo, writes Balkan Travel.

However, these are not just mere legends. Many travel writers and historians, studying the map and the paths that the army could have taken, confirmed that the prince probably passed here and parted with part of his army, since this is the shortest and safest route to the Laba valley.

Due to its mystical appearance and interesting stories related to it, the wooden church and its plum trees are an attraction of this region, and they were also a great inspiration for writers and painters. Locals and tourists agree on one thing – there is some unusual ancient energy in these parts. It is believed that this place fulfills wishes and there is no rational explanation for any legend.

