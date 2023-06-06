Church struck by lightning in Massachusetts, the bell tower collapses engulfed in flames – Corriere TV

A video captured the flames engulfing a historic Massachusetts church: the structure was struck by lightning. The huge flames engulfed the entire building of the First Congregational Church in Spencer, Massachusetts, about 50 miles from Boston.

The flames weakened the structure so much that the spire of the 1863 Protestant church collapsed: in the video people can be heard screaming as the bell tower fell. The church was built in the 19th century, after a fire had destroyed the previous church, which dates back to 1772.