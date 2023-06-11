Home » CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of Lords of the Fallen in a gameplay demonstration
CI Games shows us the parallel worlds of Lords of the Fallen in a gameplay demonstration

The Polish studio CI Games returned today to tell us about the souls-like action-RPG Lords of the Fallenwith a gameplay video in which the developers explain the features of this reboot of the series, emphasizing the two parallel worlds that we can visit: the world of the living Axiomand the world of the dead, Threshold.

We leave you with the movie, reminding you that the game is expected for October 13th on Xbox Series X|S. Good vision!

MX Video – Lords of the Fallen

