Putin is “too confident”, according to the head of US intelligence.

Source: CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL/ABACA / POOL

Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), William Burns, assessed today that Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced with the difficulties of his army in Ukrainehe knows that he cannot win the war for now, but he is convinced that he will win the final victory.

“Putin, in my opinion, today thinks that he cannot win immediately, but he cannot afford to lose”Burns told the American television network CBS.

According to him, Putin is completely determined and overconfident in his ability to “exhaust Ukraine.”

And instead of thinking about an exit, the Russian president “persists,” said Burns, who was once the US ambassador to Moscow.

In the same interview, Burns expressed concern about the growing military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

According to him, Russia is considering helping Iran with its missile program and supplying it with fighter jets.

Burns added that this military cooperation is accelerating because the Iranians have already supplied the Russians with drones that were used in the war in Ukraine.

(Beta-AP)