Iran’s nuclear program is advancing at a “worrying pace”. This is the alarm raised by the director of the CIA, William Burns in an interview with CBS in which he also defined the “escalation in military cooperation” between Moscow and Tehran as dangerous. According to the head of the US intelligence agency, Iran “just takes a few weeks to enrich the uranium to 90% or more”, i.e. to the level of an atomic weapon.

Burns explained that Iran is “still a long way off … in terms of its ability to actually develop a weapon,” but said advances in enrichment and missile systems are growing rapidly. Another cause for concern for the United States is the military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. On the one hand, underlined the CIA director reiterating a statement by the White House a few days ago, Russia is evaluating sending fighter planes to Iran. On the other, Tehran continues to send “increasing quantities of weapons” to Moscow for its war in Ukraine. Cooperation between the two states “is moving rapidly in a very dangerous direction,” he warned. “This creates clear risks not only for the Ukrainian people – and we’ve already seen the evidence of that – but also risks for our friends and partners across the Middle East.”

