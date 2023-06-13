“CIA told Ukrainian government not to attack Nord Stream”: WSJ revelation

The warning went from Langley and came straight to the Ukrainian government: “Don’t do it”. After receiving information fromDutch intelligence its a plan of Kiev to destroy pipelinesthe Cia had warned theUkraine from not attacking the Nord Stream, the maxi-pipeline which was actually sabotaged last September. The brings it back Wall Street Journal quoting some sources, according to which Dutch intelligence, last June, had told the CIA that of Ukrainian saboteurs they were looking to rent one barca on the coast of Baltic Sea and they wanted to use divers to plant explosive along the pipelines. A plan comparable to what actually happened at the beginning of autumn.

The revelations of Wall Street Journal enrich the reconstruction provided by Washington Post on June 6th. The authoritative US newspaper had revealed, precisely on the day of the dam attack, that in Langley, the general command of the US intelligence agency, they had known since June last year of a Ukrainian plan to sabotage the Nord Stream. The information that reached the US 007s told in detail how the Ukrainian army was preparing a covert attack to the infrastructure with the employment of a small team of divers reporting directly to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The intelligence report had been posted on the chat platform Discordpresumably by member of the Air National Guard Jack Teixeiraarrested in recent weeks on charges of being the mole of the leak of the Pentagonand the Washington Post he had obtained a copy from one of Teixeira’s online contacts. The sabotage should have taken place between 5 and 17 June 2022 but then it happened suspended for unclear reasons. In September, however, the plan would be launched, albeit with some modifications: in fact, the location from which the saboteurs embarked was changed and the ship was also hit Nord Stream 2 and not only the Nord Stream 1, as originally planned. Changes introduced, according to some sources of the Washington Postdue to the widespread awareness among the saboteurs that the details of their operation had been shared.

In recent weeks, the German judiciary has closed the circle around a Ukrainianbelieved to be part of action group aboard a sailing yacht. It is a 26ennewhose former partner – stranger to the suspects on sabotage – was searched on May 25 together with the sonreceived from the man at the center of the investigation, for the collection of Dna through a swab to compare with a trace of male DNA found aboard the boat believed to have been used by the saboteurs. The German media claim to know the identity of the woman’s ex-partner: it is a military serving in the army of Ukraine. Together with 5 other people he would have sailed on board a yacht, theAndromedachartered by a Polish front agency, to Nord Stream and was reportedly involved in the operation that led to its explosion.