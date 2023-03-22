Home World CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI / ‘A new way of seeing logistics and the supply-chain world’ – Companies
CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI / 'A new way of seeing logistics and the supply-chain world' – Companies

CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI / ‘A new way of seeing logistics and the supply-chain world’ – Companies

Cianciosi Trasporti never ceases to surprise. The company constantly operates with the basic aim of providing goods warehousing and storage services, having large structured and organized spaces for the management of warehouses on behalf of third parties.

Warehouse management is equally constantly monitored and controlled to ensure quick accessibility and movement of goods. The products will be delivered to the respective warehouses where, once the storage operation has been carried out, they will be registered and stored in complete safety, for shorter or longer periods, based on individual needs.

All this work, quite structured and, in part, complex, is possible thanks, respectively, to: 1- 30,000m2 of covered shed; 2- 50,000m2 of open yard; 3- Premises equipped with fire prevention systems; 4- A video surveillance system connected 24 hours a day.

This is the reality that is lived within Cianciosi Trasporti. “A new way of seeing logistics and the supply-chain world“.

