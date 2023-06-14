Home » CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI The fleet is enriched with a semi-trailer extendable up to 30 meters – Companies
CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI The fleet is enriched with a semi-trailer extendable up to 30 meters

CIANCIOSI TRASPORTI The fleet is enriched with a semi-trailer extendable up to 30 meters

Cianciosi Trasporti, a company in the province of Chieti with over 50 years of history in the world of transport, has introduced a new semi-trailer that can be extended up to 30 meters into its fleet.

“Oversize shipments come with unique challenges, such as oversized dimensions, heavy weights and stringent safety requirements. Our team of experts specialize in managing these challenges and are committed to ensuring that any oversize shipment is carried out safely and efficiently.

Over the years, we have invested in state-of-the-art equipment and the continuous training of our drivers to offer a high quality and reliable service. To offer an always impeccable service and satisfy the needs of each customer, we constantly invest in new technologies and new means. We are proud to share with you the latest addition to our fleet: the Faymonvile TeleMAX semi-trailer”.

We are talking about a semi-trailer that can be extended up to 30 meters, due to its telescopic loading platform it is particularly suitable for the transport of long and bulky goods, for example, wind farms, building beams, metal carpentry, prefabricated elements and more. TeleMAX therefore satisfies all the conditions for time- and cost-effective transport of long and bulky goods.

