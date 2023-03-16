The players of Cibona went on strike, they are threatened with the closure of the club due to unpaid wages…

Source: MN PRESS

Cibona made a big surprise in the ABA league, she beat Red Star, and now she went on strike. The players and coaching staff, dissatisfied with unpaid wages, refused to train. The main question is whether this is a one-day strike as a warning to the club management or a long-term one.

According to the Croatian media, things could go even further, so the club’s shutdown is also mentioned. “According to the schedule of the ABA league Cibona on Saturday Cedevita Olimpija is visiting, but it is not certain that the match will take place. Failure to appear on the floor could mean the end of the season and the closure of the club“, states the portal “Indeks”.

Also, the same portal emphasizes that the coach would Josip Sesar could leave the club, because he had previously stated that he would stop working if there was another suspension of work. As a reminder, the players previously gave the club management an ultimatum, an agreement was reached between the two sides, but what was agreed upon was not fulfilled.

“It was agreed that one salary would be paid to the players during February, another during March, and then that salaries would be paid continuously after that. However, the agreement was broken at the first step, the first back pay was paid in two parts, but the total amount was less than what the players have in their contracts. Also, no guarantees were received regarding the payment of the second salary until the end of March,” writes “Indeks”.