Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, will host several major international events this week, starting with the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (“CICA”), followed by the CIS Foreign Ministers’ Council and the CIS The meeting of the Council of State Heads of State will eventually end with the “Central Asia-Russia” summit.

But the most high-profile event remains the CICA, the first post-COVID-19 conference of its size and importance. In addition, the nature and number of its member states and the level of cooperation between the member states will once again bring about the results that give this meeting a very special importance, especially in the current volatile international situation – which bears the brunt of the The Russian-Ukrainian war, and an unprecedented crisis between Moscow and the West.

The CICA has a total of 27 member states and 13 observers (including 8 countries and 5 international organizations). Over the past 30 years, the organization has become an effective multilateral diplomatic forum, and leaders from the organization’s member countries have arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, including Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tami. Muhammad, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

CICA is an international forum for promoting cooperation aimed at ensuring peace, security and stability on the Asian continent. It is built on an understanding of the direct relationship between peace, security and stability in Asia and the world. Therefore, all member states reaffirm their commitment to the UN Charter and insist on achieving peace and security in Asia through dialogue and cooperation, which will bring common and indivisible security to Asia.

The CICA summit is held every four years, and the foreign ministers’ meeting of member states is held every two years. The general secretariat is located in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. It is also no coincidence that the organization chose to hold the conference between October 12 and 13 this year, as the timing coincides with the 30th anniversary of the conference initiative.

The main objectives of CICA are:

Expand cooperation by developing multilateral models to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia.

Combat drug production and trafficking.

Expand economic and trade cooperation.

Fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Founding of the organization

The idea of ​​holding this forum first appeared at a United Nations General Assembly meeting in 1992, and was proposed by Kazakhstan’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Its goal is to create an effective and acceptable structure for all to ensure peace and security in Asia. Its member countries can be countries whose territories are located in the Asian region. Initially, a total of 15 countries signed the organization’s Declaration of Principles in 1999, thus becoming founding members of the organization.

The complex international situation in the 1990s played an important role in the call for the establishment of the organization. This era saw the entire international community in turmoil, when the Soviet Union collapsed, more than a dozen new countries appeared on the world map, and with it an increase in military and political conflict—in almost all of these regions, Also includes Europe. In addition, antagonisms and contradictions are also on the rise, not only between East and West, but also between North and South.

The idea of ​​forming the organization also came at a time when the pace of globalization was starting to become stronger than ever, which over time has also led to a growing economic and political interdependence among many countries.

a double edged sword

But in the view of the economist Vikno Lachon, this globalization is not only accompanied by positive factors, such as the gradual “erasing” of borders between countries, the free flow of capital, labor, intellectual resources, and information, And the rapid development of economic relations and trade between countries. On the other hand, he pointed out to Al Jazeera reporters that this has also led to the internationalization of new challenges and threats, including terrorism, the emergence of religious extremism, drug and arms trafficking, and more.

He added that due to the current deterioration of the international situation and the lack of trust among key players in the national arena, the principles and mechanisms developed over the past few decades to define the framework and behavior of states in the global system and to ensure relative strategic stability have begun Lost its importance, which led to the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war and other negative consequences.

On this basis, Lachon points out that it is no accident that concepts such as “new cold war”, “trade war” and “technological war” appear in the lexicon of experts and politicians who use these concepts to describe current international relations – a The United States and Russia on the one hand, and the United States and China on the other.

many challenges

It is worth noting that this is the second time the organization has held a summit in a turbulent international situation. The last summit was held at a time when regimes such as non-proliferation and disarmament were falling apart after the United States withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and planned to withdraw from the INF Treaty, in addition to discussions around the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. ambiguity. On the other hand, by focusing on achieving Washington’s development goals and putting only the interests of the United States first, the world order and the international economic order are undermined, and an unstable and unhealthy international situation is created.

And Lana Lixutina believes that in this context, the member states of the organization are faced with an urgent task, that is, to find a common way to meet the challenges, and to clearly develop the organization’s plans and strategies, while also Consider the dangerous changes taking place on the global stage today.

Towards a multipolar world

She added that as long as the organization’s member states have the political will, they can forge a new phase of quality international relations to deal with the current unipolar world. These countries occupy more than 90% of the territory of the Asian continent and have huge resources and intellectual potential, in addition, they also have many transportation corridors and fast-growing markets, which together create more than 50% of global GDP and one-third of global GDP 2. Global economic growth.