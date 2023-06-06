CICC: The impact and follow-up of the “passing” of the U.S. debt ceiling

guideCICC: The impact and follow-up of the “passing” of the US debt ceiling. What are the implications for market preference, liquidity, and various asset classes?

On the morning of June 2, Beijing time, the U.S. Debt Ceiling Act has been voted by the Senate, and then it only needs to be signed by President Biden to take effect (the White House press secretary said that Biden will sign the bill as soon as June 3[1]), so it can basically be understood that the debt ceiling problem that has plagued the market for a period of time has been resolved, and the overall process is safe and sound, which is basically consistent with our previous judgment and analysis (“The Paradox of the Debt Ceiling: The Inescapable Liquidity Shrinkage ?”, “Overseas Developments During the May Day Period: Resurgent Bank Risks, Debt Ceiling Approaching”). So, what does this mean for market preference, liquidity, and various assets? Our comprehensive comments are as follows.

1. Debt ceiling: “nearly any danger”, finally passed; “frozen” until early 2025

The U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have passed relevant bills to “freeze” the debt ceiling until early 2025.After the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Debt Ceiling Act (Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, FRA) on Thursday with 314 votes in favor and 117 votes against, the U.S. Senate also passed the bill on Friday with 63 votes in favor and 36 votes against.The FRA Act decided to suspend the debt ceiling until January 2025 (that is, after the 2024 presidential election).At the same time, as a condition, the bill imposes restrictions on government spending in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.According to the legislative procedure, the bill will be submitted to US President Biden for his signature, which means that the debt ceiling issue has been basically resolved and the United States will be prevented from facing a technical default (US Treasury Secretary Yellen said on May 27 X-Date for June 5[2]）。

The solution this time is a temporary freeze, which means that there will actually be no legal upper limit for a period of time in the future (equivalent to a “credit card” with no limit).Before 2013, the debt ceiling set by the U.S. government was permanently raised, that is, the specific scale of the ceiling was determined in advance, and there was no time limit. In February 2013, then President Obama signed the “No Budget, No Pay” bill, which was the first time to suspend the debt ceiling. This way, the U.S. government no longer directly sets the debt ceiling, but sets A certain period during which the Treasury is allowed to continue issuing debt to support debt servicing and other expenditures,After the moratorium period, the debt ceiling is reset to the original debt ceiling + new debts during the moratorium period.Since February 2013, the U.S. government has adopted this method for raising the debt ceiling seven times in a row. During this period, only 2021 will be an increase rather than a suspension (the U.S. government will raise the debt ceiling to the current $31.4 trillion in December 2021).

Chart 1: On June 2, Beijing time, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have passed relevant bills to “freeze” the debt ceiling until early 2025

Chart 2: The current total U.S. debt is about $31.4 trillion, of which $24.6 trillion is held by the public and $6.8 trillion is held by the government

2. The content of the bill: cut future spending, but the rate is more moderate than the previous version

As a condition, this bill cuts future government spending, but the magnitude and areas involved are relatively “friendly” compared with the previous version.Compared with the stricter cuts to government spending in the “Limit, Save, and Grow Act of 2023” (Limit, Save, and Grow Act of 2023), the Republican leader of the House of Representatives McCarthy announced on April 19 this year Cuts to 2022 levels; limit future spending growth to 1% per year, equivalent to cutting the budget deficit by $4.5 trillion over the next 10 years; repeal clean energy-related tax credits and claw back unspent COVID-19 relief funds; abolish student debt Relief plans, etc.), the cuts to future government spending in this bill will be more limited, mainly including but not limited to:

► Limit non-defense discretionary spending to $703.7 billion in FY 2024, a 1% increase in FY 2025.The bill decides to limit total spending (defense + non-defense) to $1.58 trillion in FY 2024 ($886.3 billion for defense, $703.7 billion for non-defense; a 6.7% decrease from FY 2023) and 16,100 in FY 2025 billion (defense $895.2 billion, non-defense $710.7 billion).

►Adjust current eligibility requirements for poverty and nutrition assistance, and remove age restrictions for groups such as the homeless, veterans, and out-of-care youth to apply for assistance.

►Recover about $28 billion in unused COVID-19 relief funds from previous fiscal stimulus.

► Cuts to the IRS budget growth enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

► Repeal the student debt relief program after 60 days of the bill’s passage.

According to the latest CBO forecast, the bill will cut the budget deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years (2023-2033).

Figure 3: The FRA Act limits nondefense spending to $703.7 billion in FY 2024, with a 1% increase in FY 2025

Chart 4: As a condition, this bill cuts future government spending, but the magnitude and areas involved are relatively “friendly” compared with the previous version

3. Subsequent impact: short-term boost to sentiment; bond issuance to support U.S. debt and the U.S. dollar, with an estimated monthly supply of $300 billion; limit fiscal expansion

After the debt ceiling is successfully resolved, it will help boost market sentiment and risk appetite in the short term. However, the Ministry of Finance’s meeting of normal spending needs and the increase of cash on hand (TGA account) may increase the supply of bonds, which in turn will put upward pressure on the dollar and US bonds. We estimate that the new bond supply may be US$300 billion/month in the short term. In addition, the debt ceiling bill will further depress M2 by restricting some fiscal expansion, which may help suppress growth and inflation in the medium term.

► On the one hand, the U.S. Treasury Department needs to issue new bonds to supplement the TGA account after solving the debt ceiling.As of May 31, the TGA account balance was US$48.5 billion; the Ministry of Finance’s TGA account balance target was US$500-600 billion to provide a sufficient buffer for short-term expenditures (the Ministry of Finance stated that a reasonable TGA account balance can meet fiscal expenditures for about a week[3]). Referring to historical experience, it will take about 5 to 6 months for the TGA account to return to normal levels after the previous debt ceiling issues are resolved. If this rate is followed, the monthly bond issuance scale required to replenish inventory cash is about 100 billion US dollars.

In addition to replenishing cash on hand, it is also necessary to meet normal expenditure needs. This item can refer to the reduction rate of the TGA account after the current round of debt ceiling takes effect, which prevents the Ministry of Finance from raising new financing, which is 170 billion US dollars per month.

Combining these two needs, we estimate that the monthly net bond issuance scale may reach about US$300 billion, which is a relatively large increase compared with the average monthly net issuance of US$130 billion after the epidemic. Therefore, assuming other conditions remain unchanged,Changes in this item may increase the supply of bonds in the short term and draw away some market liquidity, which in turn will provide upward momentum for US bond interest rates and the dollar.

Chart 5: We estimate that the monthly net bond issuance may reach US$300 billion, which is a large increase compared to the average monthly net issuance of US$130 billion after the epidemic

Chart 6: After the debt ceiling is resolved, the supply of bonds will increase in the short term and remove part of the market liquidity, thereby providing upward momentum for US bond interest rates and the US dollar

►On the other hand, in the medium term, the reduction of medium- and long-term fiscal expenditures after the debt ceiling is resolved will also depress the M2 growth rate that has fallen into the negative range (the main reason for the continuous decline of M2 from the epidemic period is the decline in fiscal expenditures). However, this impact is relatively short-lived and the negative impact is relatively small. After all, the market may focus more on exposure to the debt ceiling risk and the end of the Fed’s interest rate hike cycle, while the reduction in medium- and long-term fiscal expenditures will also help suppress inflation.

Chart 7: In the medium term, the reduction of medium and long-term fiscal expenditure after the debt ceiling is resolved will also depress the M2 growth rate that has fallen into the negative range

4. Why does the debt ceiling exist for a long time?It is more legally bound, behind which is the continuous rise of government leverage and the lack of other long-term growth drivers

So why is the total debt of the United States constantly rising and the debt ceiling constantly raised?First of all, as far as the debt ceiling itself is concerned, it is only a constraint of legal provisions. In fact, the resolution of the debt ceiling has never been the debt ceiling itself, but a game of using it as a bargaining chip for future expenditures. Therefore, this situation may continue to repeat itself.

Secondly, the debt ceiling has been capped repeatedly. From a macro perspective, it reflects more that when the economy lacks long-term growth drivers (such as population and total factor productivity), leverage becomes an inevitable trend that cannot be greatly reduced and may even continue to increase in some crisis moments. Options (such as subsidies to residents and the corporate sector during the epidemic, and recent banking problems), that is, the government increases leverage to help the private sector stabilize or deleverage. Going back to the history of the past few decades, only during the Internet technology revolution in the 1990s did the leverage of the US government drop significantly. However, for the U.S., with the support of the U.S. dollar system, the U.S. central government’s credit expansion will not face other constraints similar to emerging markets for a certain period of time, which is also its main advantage.

Chart 8: The debt ceiling has been capped repeatedly. From a macro perspective, it more reflects that when the economy lacks long-term growth momentum, leverage becomes an inevitable option that cannot be greatly reduced or may continue to increase in some crisis moments

Chart 9: Going back to the history of the past few decades, only during the Internet technology revolution in the 1990s did the U.S. government leverage drop significantly

