Cilavegna (Pavia), 12 March 2023 – The motive seems related to the state of husband depression, seems accentuated by an illness of the wife. A well-hidden depression, with only a few negligible warnings, until the mind di Mauro Casazza, 66 years old former retired hairdresser, gave in leading him to take up a pistol, regularly held for sporting use, and to shoot first at his wife’s head and then at himself, killing himself in the bedroom of their villa in via Pisacane in Cilavegna, on Saturday afternoon March 11th.

Pinuccia continued63 years old, is in desperate conditions at the San Matteo Polyclinic in Pavia: found still alive and transported by air ambulance, but still this morning, Sunday 12 March, her life is hanging by a very thin thread, which seems destined to break irreparably. The Carabinieri of Vigevano carried out the surveys on the scene of the crime, then placed under seizure like the weapon, found on the spot, which will have to be subjected to ballistics tests.

The alarm it was launched around 5 pm by relatives who live nearby, who didn’t see the spouses as usual and found the door open, entering the house and finding themselves with the tragic scene that led them to immediately raise the alarm. The shots would not have been heard, perhaps fired at close range limiting the sound of the explosions, but everything would have happened one or at the most two hours before the discovery, with the time that will also be clarified by the autopsy examination placed on the body of the suicide.

Solo two shots that they would have been fired, in the bedroom, the first in the head of the woman while she was in bed, perhaps shot in her sleep by her husband who then turned the gun on himself for the last shot, this lethal one.