Cimex Corporation Announces Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments at Service Centers in Cuba

Cimex Announces Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments at Service Centers in Cuba

The Cimex corporation has recently revealed its plan to gradually eliminate cash as a means of payment at service centers in Cuba. Starting from September 1 to October 31, customers will be encouraged to use electronic payment options instead. This announcement was made through a note published on Cimex’s official Facebook profile.

According to the company, customers can choose from various electronic payment methods. These include chip cards, both for the state and non-state sectors, as well as magnetic stripe cards, both national and international. Additionally, disposable prepaid cards with different denominations will also be accepted, ranging from $25.00 CUP to $1250.00 CUP. Electronic pins through Transfermóvil and rechargeable chip cards will also be viable payment options.

Cimex emphasizes that the disposable prepaid cards available in their commercial network have undergone technological improvements. They explain that an Android app allows customers to check balances, verify card activation, and review previous transactions. Furthermore, the rechargeable chip cards can be loaded with any desired amount without any restrictions.

To facilitate fuel payments through Transfermóvil, electronic PINs will be offered. The advantage of using this method is the ability to conduct transactions without activating mobile data.

Should customers encounter any issues or have complaints, Cimex encourages them to contact their customer service channels. These include a dedicated phone number (80000724) and an email address ([email protected]).

In addition to the cash payment elimination at service centers, Cimex has also provided schedules for the implementation of this change in the Western, Central, and Eastern Zones. These schedules can be found below.

With this announcement, Cimex aims to streamline payment methods while embracing the advantages of electronic transactions. By gradually eliminating cash, they hope to improve efficiency and convenience for customers at their service centers throughout Cuba.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

