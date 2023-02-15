A new project by the EMI publishing house aims to make known, with an innovative slant, the tales of different continents collected by the missionaries. And the library of the PIME Center in Milan is inaugurating a series of readings for children on Saturday 18 February, starting with those from Asia

Stories from around the world that tell today’s children the wisdom of a universal culture. The new project of the missionary publishing house Emi, which celebrates 50 years of activity, is entitled “Fables of the Four Continents”. An adventure designed for the little ones and inaugurated with the publication of the first volume, Asia (illustrations by Valentina Bongiovanni, pp. 64, euro 15), presented in the context of a conference on “The socio-cultural role of the fairy tale: from the spirit of tradition to the didactic-educational function”. The titles dedicated to Latin America and Oceania will then be released in the course of 2023, while next year it will be the turn of Africa.

«Emi has a historical catalog of over two thousand titles, real pearls that we are called to update: I am thinking of the fairy tales that the missionaries collected in the field, to deliver them to tomorrow, to prevent “cultures without history” from finding themselves without a tomorrow’», Marco Dotti already underlined in 2021, in conjunction with his appointment as editorial director. “The challenge of innovation will be to find new clothes, involving illustrators of the new generation, for example, for these cultural jewels, a unique heritage in the world: traces of the past that become seeds of the future”.

The idea has now materialized thanks to the collaboration with the Chinese and Ethnographic Art Museum of Parma in whose archive titles of literary works have been found inventoried together with some vases dating back to the Ming dynasty: «Not everyone knows that traditional fairy tales can become museum pieces if archived as intangible ethnographic objects», explains Chiara Allegri, deputy director of the museum and project manager. There partnership with Emi it aims to enhance the work of collecting, transcribing and translating fairy tales from non-European peoples carried out by the missionaries.

As a starting point, reference was made to the work of the Xaverian fathers Mario Riccò and Ettore Fasolini who in the 1980s had collaborated with Emi for the creation of the editorial series Favole dal mondo. With reference to the two missionaries, Father Alfredo Turco, superior of the Xaverians for the Italian Region, speaks of “forerunners of the storytel­ling» capable of grasping the social virtue of narration as a communicative act that breaks down borders and reaches far. An example of this is the tale of Cinderella, which Father Riccò discovered was born in China in the eighth century, eight hundred years before he landed in Europe.

A narrative tradition merged into the “Fables of the Four Continents” project in a new and contemporary guise, both from a graphic and linguistic point of view. The goal is to give these stories “to the knowledge of the general public to ensure that great human values ​​imbued with experience and tradition can inspire new Western generations”. Where the historic operation of transcription had been thanks to the missionaries, now the “operational” baton passes into the hands of contemporary illustrators: «The artistic dimension has been entrusted to four women – continues Allegri -: if the great work of saving and transcribing the tales was the responsibility of a large male missionary body, the illustrative counterpart is deliberately female». With a view to grasping contemporary sensibility, the illustrations coexist with the word, communicate a relationship by interpreting the sense of history in the colors and lines.

The initiative also represents an opportunity to reflect on the relationship between innovation and the transmission of a tradition. “Transmitting means reconfiguring, or rather resurrecting a relationship: for this reason, cultural transmission implies a responsibility in choosing which heritage we want to donate in perspective”, underlines Dotti. Even in the context of a material and economic crisis that has involved the publishing sector in recent years (aggravated recently by the soaring prices of paper), the editorial director chooses to underline the relevance of the current cultural crisis: «It is necessary rethinking the cultural enterprise as an artisan know-how in which the authors participate in the project and share the value of its social transmission».

The “Fables of the Four Continents” are an example of publishing conceived in this sense, which enhances the convergence between the relational dimension that underlies the book object and the social value of storytelling. Not only. Fairy tales demonstrate how the distances between cultures are inconsistent in the dimension of the story. According to Father Mario Riccò, «the need to communicate was born with the first human creature. Even the barriers of language, as well as those of the seas, deserts and forests, have been overcome: myths, legends and fairy tales, crossing any border, passed from one continent to another, by word of mouth and became common heritage”.

This is why stories are loved, because they cross borders, fray contour lines, cross borders: they are connections of a collective soul, something that works within it and creates transmission by acting on the vertical plane of depth and the horizontal plane of time .

AT PIME, READINGS FOR THE LITTLE ONES

The Library of the PIME Center in Milan has inaugurated the new project “A trunk of fairy tales”: once a month the reading room opens its doors to children for a series of animated readings. At each meeting a story, to travel to distant countries and discover the wonder behind every culture. The appointment for February is Saturday 18, at 3.30pmwith a fairy tale taken right from the book Asia of the EMI series dedicated to the “Fables of the four continents”.

Info: [email protected]