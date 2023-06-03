Cindy Wilson (The B-52’s) announces second solo album

Cindy Wilson has announced a second solo album. will bear by title “Realms Out” and you will see the light through the seal Kill Rock Stars. As a preview you can listen to the new single “Midnight”.

Cindy Wilsonwhom we know above all as one of the founders of the group The B-52’sone of the great new wave groups of the late seventies and active for decades, has announced that on August 25 there will be a new album of his, his second solo album. “Realms Out” It will be released on the independent Kill Rock Stars imprint.

Wilson He began his solo career in 2016, since when he has released two EP’s “Sunrise” y “Supernatural”and a first studio album “Change”.

On the album we will find, in addition to “Midnight”, songs like “Not Goodbye”, “Delirious”, “Daydreamer” and many others in which Wilson explores different stylistic paths, working with the producer Suny Lyons (with Sterling Campbell on drums and Maria Kindt on strings).