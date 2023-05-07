Ciniko, interviewer Mondo Sonoro (2023)

These are not good times for freedom of expression in music. And despite everything, Confidence come back with “Work In Class” (Guspira Records, 22), and he tells us about him in one of the best and most sincere interviews that a server has had the pleasure of doing.

Give us a presentation of your new “Work In Class”. What does it sound like and what does it contain lyrically?

Musically speaking, in “Work In Class” I have tried to keep my 90s rap essence in most of its songs but at the same time to get out of my comfort zone and flow through other types of more current rhythms, looking for a plus of fun and complexity in the creation process to prove to myself and to my listeners that I am capable of rapping well in any register. Lyrically, it reflects this new phase that I am living in my life, which implies being a father of a family, paying all the bills and working from dawn to dusk knowing that there is a little girl that depends on me. The years bring maturity and I think that shows in the lyrics of this album. I have also given more space to egotrip and I competed on some tracks, I wanted to do it and that part of my rap that had been a little abandoned in recent works would come back

The album comes two years after “La rabia del pueblo”. What differences are there between the two? Would you say that “Work In Class” is a continuous work or have you wanted to break with the above?

They are very different records. Personally I think that the latter surpasses the former in all its facets. At the end of “La rabia del pueblo” I realized that I had to force myself to do it, instead “Work In Class” has all come out in a natural way, without haste and without thinking about the expectations of my audience. After “La rabia del pueblo” we decided with my team to take an indefinite break for personal reasons and because the Covid threw all the plans and the tour we had planned to the ground. The truth is that this feeling of being “retired” gave me a lot of freedom and motivation to make the music that I really wanted to do. I know that a large part of my audience expects songs like “Español” or “Coronafacha”, and it would have been easy to please them, but I wouldn’t have been faithful to what my inner artist is asking of me now.

“Above all, they should not listen to success gurus who assure them of a formula to succeed. There is one thing that almost no one talks about and it is the luck factor. And luck cannot be controlled” It gives me the feeling that it is a work with a little less political content and more personal content. Maybe deeper and more introspective. Am I right or am I getting older?

I think you’re right, as I told you in the previous question, it’s a record that has been cooked over a slow fire and remains very faithful to myself and my way of seeing the world. There is a lot of explicit and hidden social criticism, because social criticism is something that is in the DNA of my music. Although the protest part of this album I think is an ode to what it means to be working class. There is no political ideology on this record, there is class consciousness. Although it may seem like a contradiction. See also Carrie against Mr Big, from fiction to reality: "Let's defend women"

“Not even God saves us” has a somewhat pessimistic vision of the future that awaits us. Do you really see our future like this, that the human being no longer has a remedy or is there hope (and in what does this hope reside)?

I try to have hope especially for my little daughter. I want her to leave her children (if she wants them or she can have) a better world than the one she found herself. However, things are looking very bad, I think we are beginning to see the collapse of our civilization. Our own human condition leads us to self-destruction and we increasingly have more means to materialize it. There are millions and millions of wonderful people in the world, but unfortunately those who pull the strings have been corrupted by ambition and power and only think of their own interests. Social networks and new technologies, instead of making us freer, have served to subdue and polarize us, divide and conquer, such an old concept with a new paint job that works perfectly for the powerful. For me, the cards are already on the table and the question is: will we go extinct or will we rise from our ashes? I think that within two hundred to five hundred years the answer will be known.

“Hasta el cuello” is an exercise in sincerity in which you talk about a past in which your life was supported by toxic circumstances. What does one need to get out of those stages?

My relationship with drugs and the night started at a very young age and I normalized it as if it were something that was part of me. I have had several dark periods in my life and unlike many friends, luckily I was able to get out of that hole. Whenever in my life there were weight problems or sorrows, I sought relief in this way, multiplying those sorrows and problems tenfold. About thirty the chip changed and I realized many things. I had mirrors around me that showed me what would become of me if I kept choosing that path, it also had a lot to do with the fact that this type of life began to feel very bad in my body and there came a day when I said never. more and so it was. I encourage all people who have this type of problem to ask their loved ones and professionals for help. It’s never too late, but each day that passes is a little more difficult. Also tell all the artists who believe that drugs make us better creators that they are wrong. I thought so for many years and it is totally false. While it is true that there are substances that can open certain windows of the subconscious, there are other vehicles to lead us to those reflections without having to screw up our lives. See also Elections in Albania, head to head between Rama and the opposition

We also find traditional songs with social content such as “Padre de familia”. Songs with political content, terrain in which you have always moved. How do you see the so-called “political rap”? Do you think it is in danger of extinction or that it has changed its format and now artists are protesting in other ways?

First of all, clarify that I have never felt part of “political rap.” I consider myself a rapper, and within my genre you can talk about many things in the lyrics. Almost from its origins (I say almost because the first raps were used to liven up the parties) rap has had a character of protest and social protest and I have felt closely linked to that, especially due to the influences of French rap from the 2000s. I consider myself to be on the left, but I do not classify myself as a communist or a social activist. I have simply written the songs that have come from my soul and I have said things that I thought were necessary to say. I have never claimed that my music was a pamphlet for an ideological current, with all due respect to those who have sought that. The problem with political rap in this country is that the most emerging artists have largely copied the forms of the groups that have laid those foundations (Pablo Hasel and Los Chikos del Maíz) and with all the respect in the world I have to say that from my point of view Of course the music also has to be attractive and sound good, not just say things. A powerful message will reach a lot more people if the song is good. There are more and more artists who say things and protest within the genre, even if they don’t dedicate all their work to it. Good rap will never be endangered. Toxic trends can arrive but new groups always end up coming out that respect their origins and put things back in place. Take Ajax and Prok, for example.

“Rapping” is reminiscent of that competition rap and egotrip, something that evokes the beginnings of rap. How do you see the musical evolution of rap? Do you like or miss sounds from the past?

I am a romantic and a fan of rap from the 90s and 2000s and, to be honest, I don’t like the new musical trends of the last ten years at all. However, we must respect the sound of the new generations. As I told you before, sooner or later in rap, even if the path deviates, everything returns to the beginning.

In the summer of 2021 you released “Autobiography of a failed artist”, a song that makes us think. What makes an artist feel like a failure; sales or being true to yourself? Where is success for you in music and art?

I feel like a failure in the sense that I have never been able to make a living from music and fully consolidate myself on the scene. After so much effort and struggle, it is inevitable to feel frustration and I believe that it should not be hidden. Now, I’ve always been very true to myself and I’ve had loyal listeners for fifteen years and I know that not everyone can say that. I have also understood that sometimes life takes us on the path that really touches us even though you gave of your interests at that time, I am grateful that life has given me a wonderful daughter, wife and family and if things had been different, even right now I wouldn’t have all that, for that reason I wouldn’t change anything about the road, with all its failures and disappointments. I also think that now artists have given us figures. If you don’t have more than a million views, you’re nobody, if you don’t get to play at such a festival, you’re nobody, if you don’t sell out in every venue, you’re nobody. I encourage all creators to spend all those figures on their behinds and to enjoy their creation processes and above all not to listen to success gurus who assure them of a formula to succeed. There is one thing that almost no one talks about and it is the luck factor. And luck cannot be controlled. See also Covid-19: India sets the world's highest number of deaths in a single day, the United States pledges to donate 500 million doses of vaccine to poor countries | World News

One cannot talk to Ciniko and not remember Prozaks, the group that you formed together with Pablo Hasél. How do you remember this time of Prozaks, which was the best and the worst?

Currently our relationship with Pablo is nil, but I keep great memories of those times and I will always wish him the best. There are friendship relationships that become toxic through no one’s fault and then it is better for everyone to follow their own path. The best thing about Prozaks was that we had a great time and created great songs, the worst thing was the repression and censorship that we suffered.