Cinisi, Giangiacomo Palazzolo resigns as mayor

by livesicilia.it – ​​15 seconds ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – “With gratitude and sincere affection, I tell you that, after 10 years, I have no longer been Mayor of Cinisi for 5 minutes to fulfill the Senate’s mandate to be part…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cinisi, Giangiacomo Palazzolo resigns from his office as mayor appeared 15 seconds ago in the online newspaper livesicilia.it».