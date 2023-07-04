Cinzano brings Bilbao BBK Live closer to the Albia Gardens

One more year, the iconic brand of vermouth Cinzano sponsors during the Bilbao BBK Live the stage located in Jardines de Albia to host part of the programming of “Special”, the free concerts that are held for all audiences during the days of the festival. Likewise, it ensures that the concert experience has even more value with a bar and area to enjoy vermouth from the morning.

Five bands will liven up the vermouth hour for free with their live performances on Friday and Saturday Bilbao BBK Live. The music will kick off on Friday with a DJ set from Derek V. Bulcke. Subsequently, it will be the turn of the Navarrese artist Andrea Santiago and, finally, the Ciutat event will close, a group made up of Jordi (JP Sunshine) and Guim, two well-known DJs from the new Barcelona club scene and members of the Mainline collective. On Saturday the music will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Quitapenasand the party will continue two hours later with Laguna Goonsthe Malaga quartet based in Getxo.

Cinzano believes in vermouth culture as a form of socialization and its history has always been linked to those genuine and unique moments that arise around the time of drinking vermouth. Thus, with his presence in the Specials from Bilbao BBK Livethe traditional vermouth brand continues to bet on projects that promote vermouth culture as an outstanding part of the social and cultural fabric of the country.

12:00 Derek V. Bulcke (DJ)