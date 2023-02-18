by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 2 minutes ago

In anticipation of today’s match against Palermo, Frosinone has published some shots of the monuments around the Sicilian city on social media. Here is the instagram post: View this post on instagram…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo-Frosinone: Ciociari around the city, here are the social snapshots (PHOTOS) appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».