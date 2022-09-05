“Circle of Friends” continues to expand the level of internationalization and further enhances the service trade fair to become a new business card for China to expand opening up

From August 31st to September 5th, the 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services (hereinafter referred to as the “Service Trade Fair”) with the theme of “Service Cooperation to Promote Development, Green Innovation and Welcome the Future” will combine online and offline methods. held in Beijing. This year’s Service Trade Fair has many highlights, attracting global attention. International public opinion generally believes that, as the largest comprehensive exhibition in the field of global service trade, the “friend circle” of the Service Trade Fair has become larger and larger in the past 10 years, and the market attractiveness and global competitiveness have been continuously improved, which not only witnessed the rapid development of China‘s service trade. , the positive contribution to promoting the development of the global service industry and service trade, but also reflects China‘s determination to adhere to a high level of opening up. Today, the CIFTIS has become a new business card for China to expand its opening-up and promote international cooperation.

Witness the rapid development of service trade

From the 6th Beijing International Fair (the full name is China (Beijing) International Service Trade Fair) from 2012 to 2019, to the Service Trade Fair since 2020, as the world‘s only national, international and comprehensive service trade platform , The Service Trade Fair has gone through ten years so far. The 10-year service trade fair is also the 10-year period of rapid development of China‘s service trade. The successive service trade fairs held as scheduled have created new opportunities for the development of global service trade and boosted confidence in the recovery and development of the world economy.

Singapore’s “Lianhe Zaobao” and other media reported that this year’s service trade fair will focus on hot trends in service trade, focusing on telecommunications, computer and information services, financial services, cultural and tourism services, education services, sports services, supply chain and business services, engineering Consultation and construction services, health services, environmental services 9 topics. Many media commented on this, saying that the larger scale and richer content of the exhibition have become a highlight of this service trade fair.

Many media also specifically mentioned in their reports that, just in time for the 10th year of the Service Trade Fair, in 2022, the Service Trade Fair will set up a “China Service Trade Achievement Exhibition Zone” in the comprehensive exhibition hall of the National Convention Center, involving supply chain services, construction services, aviation Transportation services and other fields, covering the latest application scenarios such as digital RMB and artificial intelligence, and reviewing the 10-year development history and achievements and contributions of China‘s service trade.

The American “Overseas Chinese News” said in the report that the service trade association has set a permanent slogan of “global service reciprocity and sharing”, and the annual theme of 2022 is “service cooperation promotes development, green innovation and welcomes the future”.

The report believes that since its establishment, the service trade fair has continuously improved its level of specialization, marketization and internationalization, which has played an important role in promoting the high-quality development of China‘s service trade. Not only that, this year’s Service Trade Fair also has hundreds of enterprises and institutions releasing their results, injecting new impetus into the development of global service trade.

An important platform for opening to the outside world

The American “Overseas Chinese” and other media commented that since the quality upgrade in 2020, the Service Trade Fair has become an important platform for China to launch major reform and opening-up policies and measures, build a consensus on global cooperation, and promote international exchanges and cooperation. Exhibition platform.

The Russian Satellite News Agency and other media praised the Service Trade Fair as a leading event in the field of global service trade. Together with the Canton Fair and the China International Import Expo, it constitutes the three major exhibition platforms for China‘s opening to the outside world, closely connecting China and the world, and injecting Chinese energy into the growth of the world economy. These media also pointed out that the high-level service trade fair is a realistic footnote for China to unswervingly promote reform and opening up and insist on “opening the door for development and opening up to promote cooperation”.

What amazes the international community is that the “circle of friends” of this CIFTIS continues to expand, and the level of internationalization is further improved. More than 70 countries and international organizations have confirmed to participate in the exhibition in the name of countries or headquarters. Among them, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland , Italy, Australia, Norway, Pakistan, North Macedonia, Burundi, Liechtenstein and Cyprus, etc. 10 countries set up exhibitions in the name of countries for the first time. In addition, there were 2,441 offline exhibitors in this session of the Service Trade Fair, more than the previous session, with an internationalization rate of 20.6%, an increase of 2.6 percentage points over the previous session, covering 27 top 30 countries and regions in service trade. There are 7,700 online exhibitors, and the number also exceeds the previous one.

Multinational media also noticed that this year’s Service Trade Fair will further play its role as an important exhibition platform for opening to the outside world, and set up a variety of forum links. During the conference, 7 summit forums, 128 special forums and 5 side events will be held. The summit forums carried out exchanges and discussions on topics such as new trends in the opening up of trade in services, facilitation of trade in services from the perspective of multinational companies, high-quality development of e-commerce, and accelerating the recovery of the tourism industry.

In addition to the media, in recent days, many companies participating in the Service Trade Fair have also expressed that they attach great importance to the Service Trade Fair as a platform in an interview, and they also said that they have shared the dividends of China‘s continuous deepening of opening up because of their participation. Wanna Lo Lakle, Managing Director of Thailand’s Golden Chi Industrial Park, said: “We are the direct beneficiaries of the CIFTIS. Through the platform of CIFTIS, we have a very broad space to connect with the Chinese market, so from the Thai government to the private sector, They all attach great importance to the Service Trade Fair, and representatives of government departments and enterprises actively participate in the exhibition every year. We believe that the Service Trade Fair will help us enter China and the world more quickly.”

Michael Maier, Sales Director of Italy’s Tianbing Company in Asia, looks forward to further opening the Chinese market through the Service Trade Fair and sharing the dividends of China‘s opening to the outside world.

“At a time when the world is facing multiple difficulties, and economic development, trade flows, and supply chains have been impacted, the service trade held by China will boost China‘s opening-up process.” Baker Dibb said.

Opportunities for multinational enterprises

International public opinion generally believes that it is of great significance to hold the 2022 CIFTIS as scheduled against the backdrop of repeated global COVID-19 epidemics, anti-globalization and trade protectionist ideology, and weak world economic recovery. The determination, and will continue to build consensus on globalization, shows that open cooperation is still a historical trend, and mutual benefit and win-win results are still the aspiration of the people.

At the same time, a number of overseas political and business people, experts and scholars pointed out that the Service Trade Fair has become an important platform for enterprises from all over the world to display and disseminate new formats, new models and new ideas for the development of service trade. The holding of the Service Trade Fair provides business opportunities for multinational enterprises, provides all-round opportunities for these enterprises to actively integrate into China‘s large service market, builds a platform for service trade practitioners to communicate with each other and make new partners, and also injects into the development of service trade. new energy and vitality.

Bruno, chief representative of the Beijing Office of the Italian Foreign Trade Commission, believes that the CIFTIS is a good opportunity to establish and consolidate trade relations. “The business exchanges between Italy and China are very prosperous, and we hope to take the opportunity of the CIFTIS to promote the continued development of the trade between the two countries.”

Germany Trade and Invest, which is participating for the second time, will join hands with the economic promotion agencies of Hamburg, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia and two German companies to form a German national pavilion at the 2022 CIFTIS. Dennis Wilkens, the representative of the German Federal Trade and Invest in China who is in charge of the exhibition, said that they hope to continue to harvest friendship and business opportunities on this important platform of open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win.

The international community believes that the service trade fair, which has withstood the test of the epidemic, has created new opportunities for the development of global service trade, boosted confidence in the recovery and development of the world economy, contributed a high-level platform for cooperation and exchanges to the world, and allowed the world Saw a more open China.