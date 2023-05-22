“CIRCLE’23” Report! 2nd day

2023.5.21

2nd day of circle It’s sunny! ! !

Mondo’s caricature artist is so popular that the 20-person limit was filled up quickly, and we stopped when 25 people made a reservation (sorry to everyone who couldn’t draw!).

A couple from Taiwan who drew a portrait at CIRCLE 4 years ago came to the portrait again this year with their children! The family has increased during the corona misfortune ~. A very happy reunion!

Ichiro-san’s family who took care of me in Singapore, Buddha-kun who took care of me in Taiwan, Kanae-chan who took care of me at Kodomo Disco, Kayo-chan and Kato-kun from Love Sun Buddies who liven up the evening calm at sunset, and many more. One of the joys of festivals is being able to toast to the reunion!



Mondo’s caricature shop is fully booked today, but Ima-chan’s tipping caricature shop will also be dispatched! I’m serious now.



On the first day, I was slapstick, but on the second day, I was in a relaxed mode and enjoyed the CIRCLE meal.



Today’s fun is Ichiko Aoba’s stage. I made a request to listen to “Moshi Moshi” yesterday, but I guess it wasn’t in the setlist. But he sang the full chorus during the rehearsal (laughs). Ichiko-chan is happy to meet Ten-chan (Senior Tanaka) in connection with the movie Kokore Amiko.



After that, Tabito Nanao’s stage was also good. The song “Orion”, dedicated to the late BE Mori-san, made a deep impression on me.

At the best KAKU-UCHI stage where CIRCLE’s helpless drunks gather, during the time of Kakubari-kun and EDANI-kun, I jumped in bogey again today and started the Kitajima Saburo course from Yasuyuki Okumura (laughs)! Isn’t it too exciting! Thank you for making me so excited! !



It felt like a stage dedicated to Mr. Mori in my own way. During the two days of CIRCLE, I spoke with many of the participants, but what struck me again was just how important Mori-san was as a backbone of Fukuoka’s music scene. I felt that the meaning of the title “CIRCLE” had a greater depth.

What I was able to see on that day was the Taiwanese band Rakuhibusha, which was cool. After the live, the vocalist came to the Mondo tent to buy a T-shirt and an art book, and I was blown away. Come back to Taiwan!

Also, TUCKER suddenly turned into an ego rappin! Surprised at the reunion for the first time in a long time at the backstage! I’ve listened to “Kuchibashi ni Cherry” many times at various festivals, but it definitely gets me excited.

I sat down on the lawn and looked at Cornelius, the big bird. When YMO’s performance scene was shown in the video, cheers went up. Mr. Yukihiro and the professor appeared on the CIRCLE stage, and Mr. Hosono was the background music that was played in the venue after the event. Various thoughts are contained in this year’s CIRCLE.

Such a big circle! Mr. Mondo Okumura’s caricature artist, CIRCLE, drew 57 people in two days, probably the highest number ever. I can draw it in 15 minutes by myself, but everyone looks very similar (please use it as an icon lol) Thank you very much!

Two days of CIRCLE where the Bogey family worked and played together! Carrying heavy merchandise, hugging Ima-chan and dancing, and doing Yasuyuki Okumura, my whole body is sore and my muscles are sore! Even though CIRCLE has such a laid-back atmosphere, I wonder if I’ll be so exhausted (laughs)

But it’s a painful pain.

Anyway, I’m happy and happy that CIRCLE has returned to this place. But I’m so playful that baby probably has a lot to do with it… I’m sorry (laughs).

Let’s meet here again next year! ! !

