Circular economy, the commitment of the Iliad group

Let’s retrace the Iliad Group’s commitment already announced on 31 March to promote the circular economy with virtuous practices from an environmental point of view in various activities for several years.

“Committed to an ambitious climate strategy since January 2021, our teams are now going further and have implemented new initiatives along these lines,” remember from the French parent company.

Let’s see how, with the words of the same group.

Mobile phones

Free is committed to further promoting refurbished models in its commercial offerings and encouraging its subscribers to give their phones a second life.

Freebox

Free has always designed and internally managed the production of its Freeboxes. This choice has allowed us to adopt exemplary circular practices.

Mobile network

Our radio teams have just launched an innovative initiative to refurbish disassembled antennas so they can be reused on other sites.

Data Center

Scaleway, our entity dedicated to cloud offerings, has developed two circular economy programs to extend the life of servers and hard drives.

The circular approach adopted by the iliad Group demonstrates its concrete commitment to environmental sustainability and resource optimization. “Through the promotion of remanufactured devices, the internal management of Freebox production and the efficient use of network and data center resources, iliad sets itself as an example in the telecommunications sector.

We will continue to pursue our climate strategy and implement new initiatives to help protect the environment and build a sustainable future.” Word of iliad.