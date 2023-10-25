Cisco, agreement with Deutsche Telekom and Eviden to provide Sovereign Controls to European Webex customers

With Sovereign Controls, encryption keys for Webex Meetings, messaging, and user-generated calling information will be hosted and controlled by trusted European partners.

Starting next spring Cisco will provide and Sovereign Controls Webex also to European customers. To benefit from it – thanks to the collaboration started with Deutsche Telekom ed Eviden – will be businesses, the education sector, banks, healthcare companies, municipalities and the public administration.

Under this agreement, encryption keys for Webex meetings, messaging and user-generated call information will be managed and hosted in Europe by Deutsche Telekom or Eviden. The keys will be stored and managed by the two trusted partners and will remain separate from the Cisco infrastructure.

With the new Sovereign Controls feature, Cisco expands its data residency program in the EU with an additional layer of control. Trusted European partners manage and store cryptographic keys in local data centers, and by isolating the management of these keys in the EU, customers have greater control over the security of user-generated information, including meeting recordings and transcripts, messages, shared files and voice messages.

“This new solution confirms Webex’s commitment to providing cloud solutions that meet Europe’s evolving privacy and security requirements,” he has declared Javed Khan, Senior Vice President e General Manager di Cisco Collaboration.“This paves the way for future data sovereignty solutions for the government sector, highly regulated industries and the upcoming EUCS certification scheme.”

At the forefront of innovation and data encryption

This solution will allow companies to leverage the latest innovations in cloud and collaboration, while keeping their content encrypted within the EU, with sovereign management. Customers will be able to choose a European cloud provider they know and trust, without the complexity or cost of hosting their own cryptographic keys, while maintaining control of their data. Customers will have the option to sign up for technical support where service requests will be handled by EU citizens based in the EU.

“We are excited about this collaboration that will allow Webex customers to elevate the level of control over their sensitive data using our encryption services powered by Eviden’s Trustway Protection™ Hardware Security Module (HSM), the only HSM that has been granted the Reinforced Qualification by the French National Agency for Cybersecurity (ANSSI), in addition to the Common Criteria EAL4+ certification and the EU Restricted agreement”, he has declared Zeina Zakhour, Vice President CTO Digital Security di Eviden. “Developed, manufactured and operated in Europe, our HSM is securely hosted in a datacenter outside the cloud”.

Webex has been a leader in end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for years, offering zero-trust end-to-end encryption for meetings and E2EE for user-generated content as an option. This additional level of security safeguards the data from possible interception, which is encrypted in transit and at rest so that customers are the only ones who have access to the contents of their meetings throughout their lifecycle.

Developed based on strong privacy and security features

Webex already offers data residency in the EU, allowing customers to meet data regionalization needs and requirements. Additionally, Webex is the first and currently only collaboration solution to achieve the highest level of compliance with the EU Cloud Code of Conduct (EU Cloud CoC), a cross-border framework for cloud providers that demonstrates compliance with the EU’s GDPR. EU.

Furthermore, the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has confirmed that the use of Webex by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) meets the strict standards for the processing of personal data by institutions and bodies of the ‘EU. Webex is the first and currently only video conferencing platform to have received this approval.

For more information: Helping European customers meet digital sovereignty requirements with trusted local partners

