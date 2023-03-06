Scientists predict that by 2030, coastal cities will disappear due to floods, heavy rains and monsoons.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Scientists have predicted that several world cities will disappear by 2030. The reason for this lies in climate change, which melts the polar ice, raises the sea level and changes the weather. This is how strong storms occur in areas that were not previously affected by such natural disasters.

Cities along the coast are exposed to flooding due to monsoons and heavy rains and are therefore slowly sinking. Scientists have thus come to the discovery that by 2030 sink nine world metropolises:

Miami (United States of America) Bangkok (Thailand) Amsterdam (Netherlands) Basra (Iraq) Georgetown (Guyana) Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) Kolkata (India) Venice (Italy) New Orleans (United States)

Mosque

Sea levels in Miami are rising at a rapid rate, threatening the city’s infrastructure with flooding that contaminates drinking water. City leaders will have to raise certain structures above the water to save the city.

Bangkok

This city is built on soft clay soil that is prone to flooding. Research by scientists has shown that this city sinks between two and three centimeters every year. According to research from 2020, Bangkok is the first city to experience the major consequences of global warming.

Amsterdam

Dutch flood prevention experts have developed an advanced system of levees, dams and other barriers that keep water away from infrastructure and the population. Despite this, they are forced to closely monitor and upgrade systems to prevent catastrophic consequences. Many argue that the danger is inevitable due to the continued sinking of the earth as a result of climate change.

Basra

Basra is the main port city in Iraq, which is located along the strong and wide river Shatt al-Arab, which flows into the Persian Gulf. Scientists predict that this impoverished Arab city could be partially or completely submerged within the next ten years.

Georgetown

When it comes to areas that could soon sink due to the effects of global warming, the Caribbean tops the list. The most talked about is the capital of Guyana, which is located at the mouth of the Demerara River in the Atlantic Ocean. For centuries, Georgetown defended itself against storms and other weather conditions with a gigantic wall 450 kilometers long. The situation is such that the country has to significantly strengthen that wall in order to keep the central areas of the city away from major damage.

Ho Chi Minh

Floods and tropical storms threaten Ho Chi Minh’s part of the Mekong Delta, and scientists predict that the eastern parts around the river will soon be uninhabitable. The wetlands of Thu Thiem are particularly threatened, and experts point out that they could end up under water even before 2030.

Kolkata

The capital of the Indian state is threatened by a natural disaster. Kolkata could be partially submerged by 2030 due to heavy floods. Unfortunately, this is a very poor part of the world that lacks the appropriate financial initiative to preserve the traditional way of life in this area.

New Orleans

New Orleans, along with its rich history and diverse culture, is sinking at one of the fastest rates in the world. A 2016 NASA study revealed that the entire city could be submerged by the end of this century. New Orleans was completely below sea level in the 18th century, a hundred years later five percent was submerged, while today that number has grown to 50 percent. The geographical location contributes to the undesirable situation, but also human activity, including drilling for the search for oil and natural gas.

Venice

Venice sinks about two millimeters every year and faces major floods that harm the city and its inhabitants. As much as 90 percent of this Italian city was submerged in 2019, and the harmful situation was further aggravated by coastal erosion and groundwater pumping. Although the city has taken several important steps, including the Mose flood dam project, the effects of climate change on sea level rise require constant monitoring and even more protective measures.

(WORLD/B92)