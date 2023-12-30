Cities where people live best in Europe: Zurich in the lead, Palermo in the rear

The opinion survey

Unlike the historic Sole 24 ORE survey on the quality of life in the Italian provinces, the European survey on the 83 cities examined – of which six are Italian (Palermo, Naples, Rome, Bologna, Turin, Verona) – does not collect information objective statistics but detects the subjective opinion of citizens in relation to certain aspects of their lives.

The results therefore photograph the level of satisfaction perceived by citizens, not the effectiveness of services or the extent of certain urban phenomena with statistical data.

Many aspects related to quality of life – housing costs, clean air, cultural services (e.g. access to museums), transport, job opportunities, risks (e.g. crime) – depend on where a person lives, which is why the place of residence affects the quality of life.

Yet, there are some services that may be particularly relevant for some specific groups of people, less so for others: for this reason the answers in the questionnaire are also divided according to four groups of respondents (immigrants, LGBTQ people, families with young children and elderly people).

The factors analyzed are different: feelings and perceptions regarding one’s standard of living, the quality of society and the environment around us. Measuring perceived quality of life can be particularly useful in the aftermath of major events such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a strong impact on overall well-being, from health to socioeconomic outcomes.

For this reason, the survey photographs the satisfaction of residents in living in their city and how much this has changed compared to 2019. Between 2019 and 2023, for example, happiness (perceived satisfaction) decreased slightly in most cities: yes recorded a significant decline, of more than 3 percentage points in 34 of the 76 cities for which a comparison is possible.

The greatest decreases in satisfaction were found in London (– 8%), Vienna (– 6%), Bologna (–6%) and Miskolc (-6%). The greatest increases, however, are observed in Belgrade (+6%), Skopje (+4%) and Liège (+3%). In particular, Belgrade and Skopje are among the 10 cities with the lowest levels of satisfaction, which means that they have managed to reduce part of the gap with the “happiest” cities.

Satisfaction with living in the city also seems to increase moderately with the education level of residents. Full-time employed people (87%) and pensioners (89%) also show the highest levels of city satisfaction, slightly higher even among residents over 55 (88%); on average, single-person families and couples without children are happier in general.

Comparison compared to five years ago

How the perceived quality of life in cities has changed

Share this: Facebook

X

