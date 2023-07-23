Citizen return with their pop side on “If You’re Lonely”

The renowned alternative rock band Citizen returns to the attack with the new single “If You’re Lonely”, which serves as the first preview of what will be his fifth studio album, “Calling The Dogs”, which will go on sale on October 6. The video clip that accompanies the single plays with a nostalgic look and shows us the band playing from their garage while the chaos of suburban neighborhood politics breaks out around them.

“If You’re Lonely” has introspective lyrics and an intense, heartfelt melody. The singer Mat Kerekes He wrote it based on his childhood experience and his path of personal discovery. He says that he grew up with a narcissistic parent and absorbed this type of behavior, which negatively affected the people around him. The song is about growing from this situation.

This new era of Citizen which begins with “If You’re Lonely” demonstrates his ability to reinvent himself over and over again. “Calling The Dogs” It will be his most poignant work to date, with themes of reflection, personal growth, and resilience. It will serve to demonstrate his compositional skills by going back to his origins: rock ‘n roll guided by guitars. This is the tracklist of the album: on side A, “Headtrip”, “Can’t Take It Slow”, “Hyper Trophy”, “If You’re Lonely”, “Lay Low” and “Needs”; and on the B-side, “Bad Company”; “Dogs,” “When I Let You Down,” “Options,” and “Takes One To Know One.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

