In the first three years of the government of the former president Jair Bolsonarol’Brazilian intelligence agency (Abin) used a secret program for monitor the location of citizens through i cell phone data using 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Without seeking a formal justification, without any request for judicial authorization and without leaving a trace. The disturbing case of possible espionage was denounced in a journalistic investigation by the newspaper The globeaccording to which up to ten thousand people a year may have been followed in every move. This is in fact the maximum number of trackings possible through the software FirstMiledeveloped by the Israeli company Cognate (from Verint)

How does it work – To start monitoring, you only need to enter the cellphone number of the person. The program creates a history of the movements and allows the creation of “real-time alerts” in case of movement of persons of interest to indicated addresses. A senior Abin official told a The globe that the system may have been used”out of control“, also because it does not offer the possibility of identifying any unauthorized access. The abusive use of FirstMile, according to the newspaper, has raised questions among the intelligence members themselves, who have decided to suspend its use at the end of ainternal investigation born to determine the criteria for the use of technology. The investigation had been arranged in particular after reports according to which the program had also been used to track the movements of some Agent Abin.

The “legal limbo” – Always second The globethe system was managed by taking advantage of a “legal limbo“, since access to mobile phone metadata is not expressly prohibited by Brazilian law. However, the agency does not have permission to access the private data of citizens, nor to the continuous monitoring of movements. Given the numerous gray areas and the risk of political use of the instrument, following the publication of the journalistic investigation, the Minister of Justice Flavio Dino reported that the Federal Police has launched an investigation into “possible espionage and the misuse of instruments of the Abin”. A few hours later, the Federal District Attorney’s Office announced that it had opened an investigation to shed light on the case, which however – between omissions and state secrets – may not get off the ground.

The period of use – FirstMile, purchased for 5.7 million reals (1.1 million euros) without a tender during the administration of the former president Michel Temer, was used in the first years of the Bolsonaro government and until mid-2021. This was confirmed by Abin herself in an official note. According to the agency, the contract relating to the use of the program, of a confidential nature, began on December 26, 2018 and ended the8 maggio 2021. “The technological solution in question has since been no longer in use at Abin. Currently, the Agency is being improved and revision of its rules of procedure, in line with the public interest and the commitment to the democratic rule of law”, explains the note. For Alexandre Ramagem, director of Abin in the period concerned and currently deputy for the Liberal Party (the same as Bolsonaro) the use of the software it wasn’t erratic. “In 2019, taking over the body, we formally verified the legal support of all contracts relating to the use of the program. For this tool we have also introduced a specific correction to affirm its regular and legal use by its administrators, in compliance with transparency and austerity,” he wrote on Twitter. However, the shadows remain.

The Transition of the Agency – The Brazilian Intelligence Agency is in a delicate situation transition phase. During the Bolsonaro government was subordinated to Institutional Security Cabinet (GSI), a structure equivalent to a ministry that coordinates government intelligence activities and monitors issues of “potential risk” for institutional stability. On March 2 the new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has transferred the political-administrative control of the Abin al Ministry of the Civil House, one of the most important “political” ministries, responsible for coordinating and monitoring the activities of the entire government. The transfer was arranged before the appointment of the new director general, Luiz Fernando Correa, was approved by the Senate. Even if Lula’s orientation is to “not waste energy” on the matter, the scandal could overwhelm the institution in a moment of particular vulnerability.