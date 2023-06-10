Home » Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina raised 86 million KM in loans in one month Info
Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina raised 86 million KM in loans in one month Info

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina raised 86 million KM in loans in one month Info

Citizen loans in banks in BiH at the end of April amounted to 11.2 billion KM and make up half of the total approved loans to domestic sectors.

According to data from the Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina, total loans at the end of April amounted to 22.39 billion KM, of which loans to private companies amounted to 9.3 billion KM, government institutions 1.08 billion KM, and public companies 605 million KM.

Credit growth of 175 million KM was recorded in April compared to March. An increase of 86.1 million KM was registered for the population, 79.5 million KM for private companies, 5.8 million KM for non-financial public companies and 5.5 million KM for government institutions.

A reduction in credit growth was registered in other domestic sectors by 2 million KM.

The Central Bank of BiH specifies that the annual growth rate of total loans in April was nominally 975.3 million KM: for households by 604.9 million KM, private companies by 296.8 million KM, and non-financial public companies by 99.2 million KM. A decrease in credit growth on an annual basis was registered with government institutions by 27 million KM.

