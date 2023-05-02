Home » Citizens of Serbia can receive a fine for parking in front of their garages Info
World

by admin
Drivers in Serbia can be fined for parking their vehicles in front of the entrance to their garages.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Numerous people throughout Serbia park their vehicles in front of the entrance to their garages, not knowing that they can get a fine for thateven though the building is owned by them.

According to the retired professor of the Faculty of Traffic, Milan Vujanić, parking in front of garages is prohibited and this applies to everyone. According to Vujanić, this regulation is illogical to many citizens. “It says “parking in front of the entrance to the garage is prohibited”, this means that you must not park your car in front of the entrance to your garage and close the entrance. You will receive a report and pay a fine. Because the legislator did not say “unless it is the vehicle of the owner of that garage”, points out Vujanić.

The retired professor notes that the regulations were written in order for the system to function well and that it is important that citizens adhere to them. He pointed out that it is very important for drivers to use turn signals, because they serve to signal to other road users what the driver will do if the conditions are met.

According to him, many drivers do not use these signals or use them incorrectly, which leads to misunderstandings and accidents.

(WORLD/Informer)

