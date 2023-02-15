Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission has decided to launch an infringement procedure against Italy regarding the new single allowance and the citizen’s income.

According to the EU Commission, the citizen’s income is not in line with EU law on the free movement of workers, citizens’ rights, residents and international protection. Social assistance benefits such as the “citizenship income”, explains the Commission in a note, “should be fully accessible to EU citizens who are employed, self-employed or who have lost their jobs, regardless of their residence history”. .

Discriminating the requirement of residence in Italy for 10 years

The income benefits, the European Commission also continues, should be extended to EU citizens who do not work for other reasons, with the sole condition that they have legally resided in Italy for more than three months, and long-term residents outside the EU . The requirement of residence in Italy for 10 years “qualifies as indirect discrimination”, writes the Commission. Lastly, the Italian minimum income scheme directly discriminates against beneficiaries of international protection, who cannot benefit from it. Italy now has two months to respond to the concerns raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion

The European Commission has also decided to launch an infringement procedure against Italy regarding the new single and universal allowance for dependent children, in force since March 2022, which can only benefit people who have resided in Italy for at least two years and only if they live in the same house as their children. According to the Commission, these rules violate EU law as they do not treat EU citizens equally, which qualifies as discrimination. The regulation on the coordination of social security, explains the European executive, prohibits any residence requirement to receive social security benefits such as family allowances. Again, Italy now has two months to reply to the comments raised by the Commission. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to send a reasoned opinion.

Tridico: thanks to checks 11 billion in unpaid benefits

Meanwhile, the president of INPS, Pasquale Tridico, on the sidelines of the presentation in Rome of the general guideline document of the VII council of the Civ INPS, stated that ex ante controls on basic income «not only can be done but have always been done. In recent years we have carried out checks that have given rise to around 11 billion euros in unpaid benefits because we have verified that those who applied were not entitled. We have an annual rate of rejection of applications of about 32%: out of a million applications we reject 300 thousand and in these 4 years we have rejected, and between revocations and forfeitures, a total of 3 million applications».