The instrument called to replace the basic income is called «Mia», «Active inclusion measure». For the approximately 400,000 beneficiaries of current income who can work, a squeeze is coming: a support of 375 euros lasting 12 months is being studied (probably linked to training in view of job placement). For those who cannot work, the support will be 500 euros (for a single person) for 18 months (today it can reach a maximum of 780 euros per month). These are some of the innovations that are leaking out in view of the next Labor decree, which will have to review, among other things, also the citizen’s income, after the first tightening made in the Budget law. But let’s proceed in order.

The expected squeeze in the manoeuvre

As will be recalled, from 1 January to 31 December 2023 the number of monthly salaries payable to so-called “employable” subsidy recipients drops to seven (this provision does not apply to households in which there are disabled people, minors, or people with at least sixty years of age). And it is to this audience that we look above all with the new rules on the study of the executive.

How income changes for the “employable”

As reported in the Corriere della Sera report for the approximately 400,000 employable earners, from when the seven months of use of the income end, the Mia allowance will go up to 375 euros and can last 12 months (today 18). We should also intervene with a decalage to avoid maintaining the subsidy indefinitely: after 12 months, another six months should be granted. A possible new application can be presented only after a stop of a year and a half. All this to push the earners who can work to find a job. Government sources speak of very first drafts also in view of the launch of the provision which should arrive in a couple of weeks.

Subsidy confirmed for those who cannot work

For those who cannot work, still according to the anticipation of the Corriere della Sera, Mia provides a subsidy of 500 euros (the fate of the rent contribution is not yet clear, which today with the Budget law goes directly to the landlord of the motionless). The duration is 18 months. Then it should go down to 12. To ask for the benefit again, you need a month’s stop.

