Citizenship income, the fears of right-wing mayors: “Social turbulence is coming”. The request to the government to act immediately

ROMA — It’s not a matter of left or right, it’s that the government – this is the shared opinion – has unloaded poverty on the mayors. Therefore, even the right-wing mayors are on the front of discontent and worried about what will happen with the cancellation of the Basic income. And for the chaos generated by the INPS text message which convinced those who lost the check that the social services of the Municipalities will make up for it, which they invite to contact. Without considering that cities do not h…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

