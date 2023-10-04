City Council and National Migration Institute to Open New Temporary Shelter for Migrants

City Council and INM to Install New Temporary Shelter for Migrants

Yesterday, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar announced that the City Council and the National Migration Institute (INM) will be setting up a new temporary shelter for migrants on municipal land southeast of the city. The shelter will be located on Independencia Boulevard and Hacienda del Sol Street, in the Hacienda de las Torres Universidad subdivision.

According to the Mayor, the installation of the new shelter will commence this weekend, with the aim of being operational by next Monday. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate up to 300 people, providing them with a place to sleep and receive food.

To support the shelter, the INM will be providing tents and supplies, while the Municipality will contribute personnel to care for the migrants. The decision to locate the shelter on Independencia Boulevard was made after a joint analysis by the City Council Secretariat and the Human Rights Directorate, determining it to be the better option compared to Anapra.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar emphasized that the municipal land is fenced, with a permanent presence of Public Security to ensure safety. As for the duration of the shelter’s operation, no specific time frame has been defined. “The time depends on how the situation unfolds. The National Migration Institute has assured us that they will provide resources as long as the shelter remains open,” stated the Mayor.

The establishment of this new shelter is aimed at addressing the ongoing migrant crisis and providing a temporary solution for those in need. The City Council and INM are working together to ensure the well-being of migrants and uphold their human rights during their stay in the shelter.

For further information, please contact acastanon@redaccion.diario.com.mx.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

